Maruti Grand Vitara

Both these packs have some common items such as body side moulding and skid plates

We recently got our first look at the new Maruti Grand Vitara. While the carmaker will be offering it in nine colour options, there’ll also be two accessory packs to choose from: Enigmax and Enigmax X.

Here’s a detailed look at what the two packs offer:

Enigmax Enigmax X Black headlight garnish, chrome body side moulding, two-tone side skid plate, front skid plate (black), chrome front bumper garnish, door visor, black ORVM garnish, tailgate garnish, black taillight garnish, two-tone rear skid plate, door sill guards, carpet mats, seat covers, and interior styling kit (luxe dawn wood). Smoked effect for- Headlight garnish, body side moulding, side skid plate (black+smoked), front bumper garnish, door visor garnish insert, taillight and rear LED garnish, and rear skid plate. Other items: black front skid plate, chrome ORVM garnish, and tailgate garnish.

Apart from the two packs, you also get a bunch of exterior and interior individual accessory items to pick:

Exterior Interior Roof carrier Interior styling kit (luxe dawn wood, luxe dusk wood, copper mystic marble, and grey mystic marble) Roof rails Floor mats (3D, carpet, designer, transparent, and black) Side step Boot mat Door visor (also available with smoked insert) Window sunshades (including the rear windshield) Headlight garnish (black and smoked) Door sill guard (luxe brown, luxe black, mystic scuff and mystic metal) Black taillight garnish Wireless phone charger Rear LED garnish (smoked) Seat covers Side skid plate (black+smoked) Body side moulding (smoked) Tailgate garnish Black rear spoiler extender ORVM garnish (chrome/black)

Maruti is expected to price the Grand Vitara from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale sometime in September. It will rival the likes of the VW Taigun, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Skoda Kushaq.