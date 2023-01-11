Published On Jan 11, 2023 09:23 PM By Sonny for Tata Sierra

The new version of the Sierra Concept makes us want it more than ever

The trend of reviving iconic plaques continues and Tata seems set on trying to breathe fresh life into the Sierra name. Still in concept form but with styling changes that seem to bring it nearer to a production-ready model, the Sierra was one of the big surprises at Auto Expo 2023.

Looking all grown-up

When Tata debuted the Sierra Concept at Auto Expo 2020, it stood out for its puffy front fascia, thick cladding all around and LED light signatures. The 2023 version of the Sierra concept immediately seems more mature, with its balanced styling wherein the front profile fills out the SUV’s overall width. The new front bumper design better integrates the headlamps and the LED DRL looks like a single unit spanning the width of the bonnet line and wrapping around to the sides.

The Sierra maintains the illusion of the floating roofline and a rear window extending till the rear windscreen thanks to the black finish for the A-, B-, and C-pillars. Tata’s 2020 concept had sliding doors for the rear section, but the 2023 iteration is more practical. With the doors closed, the two Sierra Concepts look near-identical with the same design for the side cladding and the wheels.

Around the back as well, the 2023 Sierra Concept seems more mature but no less impressive with its simplified rear fascia. The added width is no longer concentrated in the wheel arches, as the body widens from the shoulder line itself. Its rear LED light strip has a definitive shape across the tailgate. The roof-integrated spoiler also adds a sense of sportiness to the rear end of the new Sierra Concept. Meanwhile, the redesigned rear bumper adds to its mature looks.

A more realistic interior

The cabin of the 2023 Sierra Concept has also been updated to be closer to a production model. The cabin itself appears to be just as roomy with the large glass surfaces and panoramic sunroof. It has a dual-tone white and grey interior with a dashboard devoid of large control panels. The concept does sport large displays on top of the dashboard in a rugged surround for the infotainment system and the digital gauge cluster. While the seat backs still look intriguing and futuristic, the seats themselves look ready to feature in a production vehicle.

Powertrain details are still a mystery

Tata may have appeased many fans by announcing that the Harrier EV will feature an all-wheel drivetrain, but no such detail was confirmed for the Sierra Concept. We know it will return with an electric powertrain fitted to its ALFA-Arc underpinnings, but there is no news about the size of the battery pack or the electric motor attached. The carmaker did once confirm that a Sierra EV will offer a claimed range of over 400km.

Sierra EV Launch

Given how much the Sierra’s design evolved between just two editions of the Auto Expo, we hope to see a near-production model by 2025. It would likely be positioned below the Harrier EV and be priced from around Rs 20 lakh as a lifestyle electric SUV.