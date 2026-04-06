Tesla Adds A New Supercharger In Navi Mumbai

Tesla India has just announced the expansion of its public fast charging network in India with the installation of a new ‘Supercharger’ in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. With this development, customers will now be able to fast-charge their Model Ys at 5 points across India with a lot more to be added. Here are all the details:

Tesla Expands Supercharger Network

With the network spread across 5 locations in 3 cities, the latest ‘Supercharger’ is now operational at Nexus Seawoods Mall in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. At this location, the EV maker has installed 4 AC fast-chargers and 4 DC fast-chargers respectively for a total capacity of charging 8 EVs at any given time.

Notably, this development will allow Tesla customers visiting the area to top-up their EVs at a super-fast rate of up to 250kW. This means that Model Y drivers can add up to 275 km of range in just 15 minutes of charging which will be especially useful for undertaking longer road trips.

Note: The Supercharger network is exclusive to Teslas only.

About The Tesla Model Y

Tesla’s sole offering in India currently is its coupe-SUV, called the Model Y. In terms of design, the SUV is unmistakable as a Tesla in its minimalistic design language. Up front, it gets a connected LED light bar and vertically stacked LED headlamps.

The side profile features flush-fit door handles, the coupe-like roofline and 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear-end styling too is minimal with a connected LED taillamp cluster taking centre stage. There is also a heavily cladded bumper along with a bootlid-integrated spoiler for added sportiness.

The Model Y’s equipment list includes a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered, heated and ventilated front seats, 8-inch touchscreen for rear occupants, 9-speaker sound system and a powered tailgate.

Safety features include multiple airbags, built-in dashcam, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake (EPB), electronic stability control (ESC) and a lot more. You can also opt for the full self-driving capabilities for a price of Rs 6 lakh, which will be rolled out in the future via a software update.

Tesla Model Y: Powertrain

The carmaker offers the Model Y with Standard Range and Long Range versions. Here are the specifications of both these powertrains:

Version Standard Range Long Range Claimed Range (WLTP) 500 km 661 km Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.9 seconds 5.6 seconds Top Speed 201 kmph Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive

Tesla Model Y: Price & Rivals

The Model Y is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh for the Standard Range variant and Rs 67.89 lakh for the Long Range variant (ex-showroom). It rivals other luxury EVs like the BYD Sealion 7, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.