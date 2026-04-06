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    Tesla Adds A New Supercharger In Navi Mumbai

    Tesla is taking the slow and steady approach to its charging network expansion

    Published On Apr 06, 2026 04:17 PM By Ved

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    Tesla Supercharger

    Tesla India has just announced the expansion of its public fast charging network in India with the installation of a new ‘Supercharger’ in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. With this development, customers will now be able to fast-charge their Model Ys at 5 points across India with a lot more to be added. Here are all the details:

    Tesla Expands Supercharger Network

    With the network spread across 5 locations in 3 cities, the latest ‘Supercharger’ is now operational at Nexus Seawoods Mall in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. At this location, the EV maker has installed 4 AC fast-chargers and 4 DC fast-chargers respectively for a total capacity of charging 8 EVs at any given time. 

    Tesla Supercharger

    Notably, this development will allow Tesla customers visiting the area to top-up their EVs at a super-fast rate of up to 250kW. This means that Model Y drivers can add up to 275 km of range in just 15 minutes of charging which will be especially useful for undertaking longer road trips.

    Note: 

    The Supercharger network is exclusive to Teslas only.

    About The Tesla Model Y

    Tesla’s sole offering in India currently is its coupe-SUV, called the Model Y. In terms of design, the SUV is unmistakable as a Tesla in its minimalistic design language. Up front, it gets a connected LED light bar and vertically stacked LED headlamps. 

    Tesla Model Y

    The side profile features flush-fit door handles, the coupe-like roofline and 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear-end styling too is minimal with a connected LED taillamp cluster taking centre stage. There is also a heavily cladded bumper along with a bootlid-integrated spoiler for added sportiness. 

    Tesla Model Y

    The Model Y’s equipment list includes a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered, heated and ventilated front seats, 8-inch touchscreen for rear occupants, 9-speaker sound system and a powered tailgate.

    Tesla Model Y

    Safety features include multiple airbags, built-in dashcam, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake (EPB), electronic stability control (ESC) and a lot more. You can also opt for the full self-driving capabilities for a price of Rs 6 lakh, which will be rolled out in the future via a software update.

    Tesla Model Y: Powertrain

    The carmaker offers the Model Y with Standard Range and Long Range versions. Here are the specifications of both these powertrains:

    Version

    Standard Range

    Long Range

    Claimed Range (WLTP)

    500 km

    661 km

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    5.9 seconds

    5.6 seconds

    Top Speed

    201 kmph

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive

    Tesla Model Y

    Tesla Model Y: Price & Rivals

    The Model Y is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh for the Standard Range variant and Rs 67.89 lakh for the Long Range variant (ex-showroom). It rivals other luxury EVs like the BYD Sealion 7, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

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