Published On May 25, 2021 02:20 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

Although the carmaker hasn’t swapped it with a new paint as of now, the SUV could come in the Arizona Blue shade seen recently on the Tiago

The Tectonic Blue shade was available on all variants of the Nexon.

Tata now offers the SUV in five colours: green, white, red, silver, and grey.

It’s still powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines as before.

The Nexon is priced between Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata has discontinued the Tectonic Blue shade of the Nexon which was available on all variants of the sub-4m SUV. A similar blue was also offered on the pre-facelift model. The Nexon is now available in five colours: Foliage Green, Calgary White, Flame Red, Pure Silver, and Daytona Grey.

While the carmaker hasn’t replaced the colour with a new option, we think it could introduce the Arizona Blue paint as it did on the Tiago. Apart from the discontinuation of the blue shade, the Nexon sees no other changes. It still comes with the same equipment list as before, including cruise control, auto AC with rear AC vents, a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, and a 7-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Nexon gets either a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine (120PS/170Nm) or a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine (110PS/260Nm). Tata offers both these engines with a 6-speed manual or AMT.

Tata retails the SUV between Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Nexon locks horns with the likes of the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite , Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue , and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Read More on : Nexon AMT