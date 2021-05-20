Google Claims New Maps Update Will Save You Fuel

Modified On May 20, 2021 06:38 PM By Dhruv

The update will be rolled out in the coming months

Google has revealed at its ongoing I/O conference that its Maps app will get a more detailed street view, better navigation routes, and more such features in the coming months.

The update, which drivers will appreciate the most, is centred around better navigation planning. Google Maps will start suggesting routes that don’t require the driver to brake hard. In essence, it will make your commute flow more easily and supposedly even save you fuel. This is being done via machine learning by assessing road grade, traffic flow, distance of your journey, and maps. A screenshot shared by Alphabet’s company during the presentation reveals the new layout, which shows reduced CO2 emission compared to the fastest route.

The tech giant is also improving its street maps, which will allow pedestrians to plan their route better. It will show sidewalks and road width to scale, which will not only help pedestrians, but also those with temporary or permanent disabilities. The live view feature will now offer complex virtual street signs as well as indoor navigations for some of the hardest to navigate buildings. Lastly, Google will further improve the live Busyness feature, so users will be informed if an area is less or more crowded than usual.

Google will be rolling out these updates in phases but we are yet to get a confirmation on which of these features will make it to India. However, fuel efficiency and Area Busyness features will be released globally.

