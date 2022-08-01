Modified On Aug 01, 2022 02:03 PM By Rohit for Tata Tiago NRG

Tata could equip the new XT trim with full wheel covers and a 4-speaker sound system.

It will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the standard Tiago.

The Tiago NRG is currently priced from Rs 6.83 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Tata has put out a few teasers on its social media accounts hinting at a lower-spec XT variant for the Tiago NRG. With this new entry-level variant, the Tiago NRG will become more affordable than its current starting price of Rs 6.83 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The currently available Tiago NRG is based on the top-spec XZ+ trim of the standard hatchback. It is a crossover version of the standard Tiago and gets black body cladding and some rugged design touches all around.

Tata could offer the Tiago NRG’s XT variant with a similar features set as the same trim of the standard Tiago. This includes full wheel covers, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, and a 4-speaker music system. Its safety kit consists of dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and cornering stability control.

Powering the Tiago NRG is the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm) as the regular version of the compact hatchback. It comes paired with a standard 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT, and the same could be offered with the XT as well.

Tata has priced the Tiago NRG between Rs 6.83 lakh and Rs 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It doesn’t have any direct rivals in the market, but the standard version fights it out with the Maruti Wagon R and Celerio.

