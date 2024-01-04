Published On Jan 04, 2024 12:28 PM By Ansh

Maruti and Mahindra continue to be on the same positions as the previous month

The car sales figures of December 2023 are out and the market has witnessed a drop in sales compared to November 2023. After the festivities of October, the sales numbers continued to witness a drop and the year end was no exception. However, this time we have seen a change in the positions of the top performing brands, as Tata rose to the second position by surpassing Hyundai in sales. Here is a detailed analysis of the sales figures of December 2023.

Brand December 2023 November 2023 MoM Growth (%) December 2022 YoY Growth (%) Maruti Suzuki 1,04,778 1,34,158 -21.9 1,12,010 -6.5 Tata 43,471 46,070 -5.6 40,045 8.6 Hyundai 42,750 49,451 -13.6 38,831 10.1 Mahindra 35,171 39,981 -12 28,333 24.1 Toyota 21,372 16,924 26.3 10,421 105.1 Kia 12,536 22,762 -44.9 15,184 -17.4 Honda 7.902 8,730 -9.5 7,062 11.9 Volkswagen 4,930 3,095 59.3 4,709 4.7 Skoda 4,670 3,783 23.4 4,789 -2.5 MG 4,400 4,154 5.9 3,899 12.8 Total 2,81,980 3,29,108 2,65,283

Key Takeaways

Maruti Suzuki’s performance declined in both month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) sales. While it still held the top spot in December 2023 with over 1 lakh units sold, the MoM and YoY figures dropped by almost 22 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.

In a change of events, Tata outperformed Hyundai in December 2023 and rose to the second position. With sales of over 43,000 units, its YoY figures grew buy 8.6 percent, but the MoM figured witnessed a 5.6 percent drop.

Hyundai dropped to the third position with sales of over 42,000 units in December 2023. While its YoY figures rose by over 10 percent, the drop in MoM sales was more than 13.5 percent.

Mahindra remained in the same position as in November 2023 and witnessed a MoM sales drop of 12 percent. The carmaker sold a little over 35,000 units in December 2023.

Toyota took fifth place in December 2023 and surpassed Kia in sales numbers. The Japanese carmaker saw a 26 percent growth in monthly sales and its yearly sales doubled.

Kia witnessed almost a 45 percent decline in monthly sales in December 2023 and its yearly sales also dropped by over 17 percent. It was the last brand in this list to cross the 10,000 units sales mark.

Honda retained its position with sales of close to 8,000 units. Its MoM sales figures declined by almost 10 percent, but the YoY numbers rose by almost 12 percent.

Both Volkswagen and Skoda rose one position this month with sales of 4,930 units and 4.670 units, respectively. Volkswagen saw a rise in both MoM and YoY sales, while Skoda only saw a monthly sales increase.