Tata has not revealed the battery pack and range details of the Punch EV, but it is expected to get a claimed range of over 500 km

Its front profile is similar to the Nexon EV with full-width LED DRLs, vertically placed LED projector headlights and a big front bumper.

The cabin gets a dual-tone theme, Tata’s new steering wheel with the illuminated logo and a touch-based climate control panel.

Features include dual 10.25-inch displays, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.

Expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Tata Punch EV has been officially unveiled and bookings are already open. Now, Tata’s latest electric offering has started to reach dealerships ahead of launch. Here is all you need to know about the Tata Punch EV.

Modern Design

While the Punch EV is based on its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart, the Tata Punch, its design language is notably different. The Punch EV has taken its design inspiration from the Nexon EV, which includes the bonnet-spanning LED DRLs, vertical LED projector headlights, and aerodynamic alloy wheels. The rear profile is similar to the petrol-powered Punch with a chunky bumper, skid plate and the same tail lights.

Inside, the Punch EV gets a similar treatment as the Nexon EV. The cabin houses Tata’s new steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a touch-based climate control panel, and a dual-tone theme.

Features

Based on the teasers and the dealership images, the Punch EV will get dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), automatic climate control with a touch-based panel, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera. It will also feature Tata’s Arcade.ev, which allows passengers to watch TV shows and movies on the infotainment screen.

Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Powertrain Details

The Punch EV will come with a choice of two battery pack sizes, though the exact specifications are yet to be revealed. It will be based on Tata’s new Acti.ev platform, and can offer a claimed range of over 500 km. It will also support multiple charging options, including DC fast charging.

Price & Rivals

The Tata Punch EV is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will compete with the Citroen eC3. It will also be a more premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

