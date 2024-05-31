Modified On May 31, 2024 07:01 PM By Ansh for Tata Punch EV

The electric version of the Punch is feature loaded, fun-to-drive, and has enough range for you use, but seems a little overpriced

The Tata Punch EV was launched earlier this year as Tata’s first EV based on the new Acti.ev platform, and it has a lot to offer. The all-electric Punch brings a futuristic design, loads of features, and two battery packs to choose from, but there are some areas where it could have been better. We drove the electric SUV a while back, and here are our observations, in the form of pros and cons.

Pros

Two Battery Pack Options

Tata offers this electric SUV with two battery pack options: 25 kWh and 35 kWh, where the smaller one offers a real-world range of around 200 km and the larger one offers around 300 km. Both these figures are likely to be more than sufficient for your daily city usage.

If you are going to use the Punch EV for both city and intercity purposes, then the larger battery pack variant would be better, but if your drive is strictly limited to city use, then you can go for the smaller battery pack and save some money in the process. Also, both battery packs support DC fast charging, which is useful in saving time while charging when on the move.

Loaded With Features

The Punch EV packs a punch when it comes to features. There are dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, single pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier.

Even in terms of safety, it offers 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also offers a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor, which is something you don’t see in a car of this size and segment.

Fun To Drive

One of the perks of an electric car is the quick acceleration, which the Punch EV does phenomenally well. It strikes the right balance between being fun-to-drive and remaining poised throughout the drive. The electric motors pack a lot of power and the power delivery results in a pretty fun-to-drive experience, which you can’t get in an ICE car of the same price.

The long range version of the Punch EV, which comes with a 122 PS electric motor, goes from 0-100 kmph in just 9.5 seconds.

Cons

Rear Seat Experience

While the Punch EV is technically a family SUV, it is only good for a family of four. The width of the car does not allow for three passengers to sit comfortably, and if you try and fit three people in the back, it could be uncomfortable for all.

Here, you do get a good amount of headroom, but if you are 6 feet tall, then you might feel a bit crammed. Underthigh support is also adequate, which adds to the rear seat compromise.

A Little Too Pricey

Yes, electric cars are more expensive than their ICE counterparts or similarly sized ICE vehicles, but the Punch EV seems a little expensive for its size, as its top-spec goes over Rs 15 lakh, which puts it in the segment of subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet. Also, for its price, you can also go for some lower-spec variant of a compact SUV like Hyundai Creta or Maruti Grand Vitara, which offer better features, a more fun to drive experience, and good in-cabin space.

While the Punch EV has a lot on offer, its price should have been a little lower, for it to be a good value for money package.

These were the Pros and Cons of the Tata Punch EV. It is priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and is a direct rival to the Citroen eC3, while also being a more premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

