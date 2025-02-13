All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Tata Nexon Outsells The Maruti Brezza As The Best-selling Subcompact SUV This January

Modified On Feb 13, 2025 04:31 PM By Yashika for Tata Nexon

  • 4.5K Views
  • Write a comment

All the models from this list experiences a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth, expect the Maruti’s sub-4m SUV

Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue

In January 2025, the Tata Nexon secured the first spot in the sales table which was followed by the Maruti Brezza. That said, the segment’s overall month-on-month (MoM) sales increased by 23.36 percent, with over 66,000 units dispatched in the last month. Here’s the detailed sales report of how each subcompact SUV performed.

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers
 

January 2025

December 2024

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Tata Nexon

15397

13536

13.74

23.03

26.73

-3.7

13548

Maruti Brezza

14747

17336

-14.93

22.06

23.8

-1.74

16335

Hyundai Venue

11106

10265

8.19

16.61

18.4

-1.79

9851

Mahindra XUV 3XO

8454

7000

20.77

12.64

7.49

5.15

8703

Kia Sonet

7194

3337

115.58

10.76

17.93

-7.17

8693

Kia Syros

5546

0

N.A.

8.29

N.A.

N.A.

0

Nissan Magnite

2404

2117

13.55

3.59

4.45

-0.86

2324

Skoda Kylaq

1242

0

N.A.

1.85

N.A.

N.A.

0

Renault Kiger

755

594

27.1

1.12

1.16

-0.04

849

Total

66845

54185

23.36

99.95

      

Key Takeaways

Tata Nexon ICE

  • The Tata Nexon was the best-selling subcompact SUV last month, beating the Maruti Brezza by 650 units. The Nexon was the only sub-4m SUV to cross the sales mark of 15,000 units in January, registering a growth of nearly 14 percent in monthly sales. Note that these figures include both ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV versions of the Nexon.

Maruti Brezza

  • With a decline of almost 15 percent in month-on-month (MoM) sales, the Brezza took the second spot in the sales table. More than 14,700 units of the Brezza were dispatched last month, and its January 2025 sales is lower by 1,588 units compared to its average sales of the last 6 months.

Hyundai Venue

  • After the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza, the Hyundai Venue was the only subcompact SUV to cross the sales mark of 10,000 units in January 2025. The Venue recorded a growth of more than 8 percent in monthly sales, however its year-on-year market share had a small dip of just 2 percent.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Front

  • With more than 8,000 units dispatched, the Mahindra XUV 3XO took the fourth spot in the sales table. Not only has it recorded a growth of 20 percent in monthly sales, but its yearly market share has also increased by over 5 percent.

Kia Sonet Front

  • Despite the biggest decline in YoY market share percent of nearly 7.2 percent, Kia managed to dispatch around 7,200 units of the Sonet. It was also the only model to achieve more than 100 percent MoM growth. 

Kia Syros front

  • The newly launched Kia’s SUV offering, the Syros crossed over 5,500 units sales in the last month. That said, it captured nearly 8.3 percent of the market share. 

Skoda Kylaq Front

  • The Skoda Kylaq managed to breach the four-digit sales mark, selling nearly 1250 units. It currently holds a market share of nearly 2 percent. 

Nissan Magnite 2024
Renault Kiger

  • The Renault Kiger was the least selling subcompact SUV in January 2025 and couldn’t even surpass the 1000-units sales mark. That said, its performance was even less than what it performed in the last average six months. Meanwhile, its mechanical sibling, the Nissan Magnite managed to dispatch a little over 2,400 units, by experiencing a growth of 13.55 percent in MoM sales

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.10.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Sep 2025: Expected Launch
  • BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs.45 - 49 LakhEstimated Price
    Feb 2025: Expected Launch
  • Nissan Patrol
    Nissan Patrol
    Rs.2 CrEstimated Price
    Oct 2025: Expected Launch
  • MG Majestor
    MG Majestor
    Rs.46 LakhEstimated Price
    Feb 2025: Expected Launch
  • Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Nexon Outsells The Maruti Brezza As The Best-selling Subcompact SUV This January
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience