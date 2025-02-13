Tata Nexon Outsells The Maruti Brezza As The Best-selling Subcompact SUV This January

All the models from this list experiences a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth, expect the Maruti’s sub-4m SUV

In January 2025, the Tata Nexon secured the first spot in the sales table which was followed by the Maruti Brezza. That said, the segment’s overall month-on-month (MoM) sales increased by 23.36 percent, with over 66,000 units dispatched in the last month. Here’s the detailed sales report of how each subcompact SUV performed.

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers January 2025 December 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Tata Nexon 15397 13536 13.74 23.03 26.73 -3.7 13548 Maruti Brezza 14747 17336 -14.93 22.06 23.8 -1.74 16335 Hyundai Venue 11106 10265 8.19 16.61 18.4 -1.79 9851 Mahindra XUV 3XO 8454 7000 20.77 12.64 7.49 5.15 8703 Kia Sonet 7194 3337 115.58 10.76 17.93 -7.17 8693 Kia Syros 5546 0 N.A. 8.29 N.A. N.A. 0 Nissan Magnite 2404 2117 13.55 3.59 4.45 -0.86 2324 Skoda Kylaq 1242 0 N.A. 1.85 N.A. N.A. 0 Renault Kiger 755 594 27.1 1.12 1.16 -0.04 849 Total 66845 54185 23.36 99.95

Key Takeaways

The Tata Nexon was the best-selling subcompact SUV last month, beating the Maruti Brezza by 650 units. The Nexon was the only sub-4m SUV to cross the sales mark of 15,000 units in January, registering a growth of nearly 14 percent in monthly sales. Note that these figures include both ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV versions of the Nexon.

With a decline of almost 15 percent in month-on-month (MoM) sales, the Brezza took the second spot in the sales table. More than 14,700 units of the Brezza were dispatched last month, and its January 2025 sales is lower by 1,588 units compared to its average sales of the last 6 months.

After the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza, the Hyundai Venue was the only subcompact SUV to cross the sales mark of 10,000 units in January 2025. The Venue recorded a growth of more than 8 percent in monthly sales, however its year-on-year market share had a small dip of just 2 percent.

With more than 8,000 units dispatched, the Mahindra XUV 3XO took the fourth spot in the sales table. Not only has it recorded a growth of 20 percent in monthly sales, but its yearly market share has also increased by over 5 percent.

Despite the biggest decline in YoY market share percent of nearly 7.2 percent, Kia managed to dispatch around 7,200 units of the Sonet. It was also the only model to achieve more than 100 percent MoM growth.

The newly launched Kia’s SUV offering, the Syros crossed over 5,500 units sales in the last month. That said, it captured nearly 8.3 percent of the market share.

The Skoda Kylaq managed to breach the four-digit sales mark, selling nearly 1250 units. It currently holds a market share of nearly 2 percent.

The Renault Kiger was the least selling subcompact SUV in January 2025 and couldn’t even surpass the 1000-units sales mark. That said, its performance was even less than what it performed in the last average six months. Meanwhile, its mechanical sibling, the Nissan Magnite managed to dispatch a little over 2,400 units, by experiencing a growth of 13.55 percent in MoM sales

