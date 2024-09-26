All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Tata Nexon Is Now The Only Car In India To Be Offered With Four Fuel Options

Published On Sep 26, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Tata Nexon

  • 4.1K Views
  • Write a comment

The Nexon, which was already available in petrol, diesel and EV versions, recently got the option of a CNG powertrain, making it the most fuel-agnostic model to be on sale

Tata Nexon is the only car in India to be offered with four fuel options

The CNG iteration of the Tata Nexon SUV was launched recently, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). With this update, the Nexon has become the only car in India to come with four fuel options: petrol, diesel, CNG, and all-electric (EV). Let us take a look at the detailed specifications of all the powertrain options:

Powertrain Options

Tata Nexon 2023 6-speed Manual Transmission

Let us check the specifications of the engine options offered with the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Nexon:

Fuel Option

Diesel

Turbo-petrol

CNG

Engine

1.5-litre diesel

1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

1.2-litre turbocharged engine

Power

115 PS

120 PS

100 PS

Torque

260 Nm

170 Nm

170 Nm

Transmission Options*

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT

*MT = Manual transmission, AMT = Automated manual transmission, DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Tata Nexon EV

Now let us take a look at the Nexon EV’s powertrain options:

 

Medium Range

Long Range

Battery Pack

30 kWh

40.5 kWh

45 kWh

No. Of Electric Motor 

1

1

1

Power

129 PS

143 PS

143 PS

Torque

215 Nm

215 Nm

215 Nm

MIDC-claimed Range

325 km

465 km

485 km

C75 Range

210-230 km

290-310 km

330-375 km

As we can see the Tata Nexon EV comes with two broad classifications and three battery pack options. The C75 range from Tata Motors estimates the real-world range for 75 percent of customers. It considers speeds of up to 120 km/h and loads of up to 250 kg. The range is tested under different temperatures to reflect real conditions better.

Also Read: Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Brezza CNG: Specifications Comparison

Prices and Rivals

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon ICE is priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh. It rivals other subcompact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

The Nexon CNG, on the other hand, ranges from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh. It locks horns with the Maruti Brezza CNG and the Maruti Fronx CNG.

Tata Nexon EV Side

The Tata Nexon EV is priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh and its only direct rival in the market is the Mahindra XUV400 EV. However, it can be considered an affordable alternative to the Tata Curvv EV and the MG ZS EV.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Do you think more cars should be offered with all the available fuel options? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Nexon

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
  • Kia EV9
    Kia EV9
    Rs.80 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2024
  • BYD eMAX 7
    BYD eMAX 7
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2024
  • BYD Seagull
    BYD Seagull
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2024
  • Skoda Enyaq iV
    Skoda Enyaq iV
    Rs.65 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2024
  • Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Rs.65 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2024
Upcoming Electric Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Nexon Is Now The Only Car In India To Be Offered With Four Fuel Options
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience