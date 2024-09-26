Tata Nexon Is Now The Only Car In India To Be Offered With Four Fuel Options

Published On Sep 26, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Tata Nexon

The Nexon, which was already available in petrol, diesel and EV versions, recently got the option of a CNG powertrain, making it the most fuel-agnostic model to be on sale

The CNG iteration of the Tata Nexon SUV was launched recently, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). With this update, the Nexon has become the only car in India to come with four fuel options: petrol, diesel, CNG, and all-electric (EV). Let us take a look at the detailed specifications of all the powertrain options:

Powertrain Options

Let us check the specifications of the engine options offered with the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Nexon:

Fuel Option Diesel Turbo-petrol CNG Engine 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.2-litre turbocharged engine Power 115 PS 120 PS 100 PS Torque 260 Nm 170 Nm 170 Nm Transmission Options* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT

*MT = Manual transmission, AMT = Automated manual transmission, DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Now let us take a look at the Nexon EV’s powertrain options:

Medium Range Long Range Battery Pack 30 kWh 40.5 kWh 45 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 1 Power 129 PS 143 PS 143 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm MIDC-claimed Range 325 km 465 km 485 km C75 Range 210-230 km 290-310 km 330-375 km

As we can see the Tata Nexon EV comes with two broad classifications and three battery pack options. The C75 range from Tata Motors estimates the real-world range for 75 percent of customers. It considers speeds of up to 120 km/h and loads of up to 250 kg. The range is tested under different temperatures to reflect real conditions better.

Also Read: Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Brezza CNG: Specifications Comparison

Prices and Rivals

The Tata Nexon ICE is priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh. It rivals other subcompact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

The Nexon CNG, on the other hand, ranges from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh. It locks horns with the Maruti Brezza CNG and the Maruti Fronx CNG.

The Tata Nexon EV is priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh and its only direct rival in the market is the Mahindra XUV400 EV. However, it can be considered an affordable alternative to the Tata Curvv EV and the MG ZS EV.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Do you think more cars should be offered with all the available fuel options? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT