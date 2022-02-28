Published On Feb 28, 2022 02:34 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

The Altroz will be the second premium hatchback to feature a DCT automatic option after the Hyundai i20

The DCT gearbox will be a first for Tata as well as the first automatic transmission for the Altroz.

Expect the DCT variants to be priced at around a lakh’s premium.

It is expected to be offered with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol only.

Other engine options are a 1.2-litre N.A. petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Tata currently retails the hatchback from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Tata Motors has put out a teaser hinting at the Altroz DCT’s launch soon. The DCT or dual-clutch transmission will be the first automatic option for the premium hatchback as well as a first for a Tata car. It comes two years after the Altroz went on sale.

We expect the carmaker to offer the DCT gearbox with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS/140Nm) of the Altroz. The hatch is also provided with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit rated at 86PS/113Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel mill (90PS/200Nm). All the powertrains are presently available only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Altroz will be only the second premium hatchback after the Hyundai i20 to come with an optional DCT gearbox. Hyundai also offers a clutchless manual gearbox on the i20 (the iMT). Other automatic options for its segment models are a torque converter (VW Polo), a CVT (Honda Jazz), and an AMT replacing the previously offered CVT (Maruti Baleno and upcoming facelifted Toyota Glanza).

Tata could offer the Altroz’ DCT trims with new features like ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming IRVM, and an air purifier, all of which are also available on the Nexon’s Kaziranga Edition. As per a recent spy shot, the carmaker will also likely offer the hatchback in a new blue shade.

We expect Tata to price the Altroz DCT at a premium of around a lakh over its MT version. For reference, the hatch is currently priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.69 lakh. The Altroz’ turbo-petrol variants are priced from Rs 8.1 lakh to Rs 9.4 lakh.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

