Modified On May 02, 2022 02:33 PM By Tarun for Tata Harrier

With the new additions, the SUV now comes with seven colour options

The Harrier is now available in Royal Blue and Tropical Mist colours.

The existing colour options include Grassland Beige, Oberon Black, Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Calypso Red.

No changes made to either the features or powertrains of SUV.

Priced between Rs 14.65 lakh and Rs 21.95 lakh.

Tata has introduced two new colours for the Harrier and they are Royal Blue and Tropical Mist. These paint options were already offered with the Safari.

The Harrier is now offered with seven colour choices such as Royal Blue, Tropical Mist, Grassland Beige, Oberon Black, Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Calypso Red. The Grassland Beige colour is exclusive to the Kaziranga Edition and the Oberon Black is the ‘Dark Edition’.

No changes have been made to the Harrier’s features or powertrains. It’s offered with features such as panoramic sunroof, HID projector headlamps, ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and 9-speaker JBL sound system. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, traction control, hill hold/descent control, ESP, and a rear parking camera.

The Tata Safari is powered by a 170PS 2-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The SUV retails from Rs 14.65 lakh to Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivalling the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, and Mahindra XUV700.

Read More on : Tata Harrier diesel