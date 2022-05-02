English | हिंदी

Tata Introduces Two New Colourways For Harrier

Modified On May 02, 2022 02:33 PM By Tarun for Tata Harrier

  • 19920 Views
  • Write a comment

With the new additions, the SUV now comes with seven colour options

Tata Harrier Royale Blue

  • The Harrier is now available in Royal Blue and Tropical Mist colours. 

  • The existing colour options include Grassland Beige, Oberon Black, Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Calypso Red. 

  • No changes made to either the features or powertrains of SUV. 

  • Priced between Rs 14.65 lakh and Rs 21.95 lakh. 

Tata has introduced two new colours for the Harrier and they are Royal Blue and Tropical Mist. These paint options were already offered with the Safari. 

The Harrier is now offered with seven colour choices such as Royal Blue, Tropical Mist, Grassland Beige, Oberon Black, Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Calypso Red. The Grassland Beige colour is exclusive to the Kaziranga Edition and the Oberon Black is the ‘Dark Edition’. 

Tata Harrier Tropical Mist

No changes have been made to the Harrier’s features or powertrains. It’s offered with features such as panoramic sunroof, HID projector headlamps, ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and 9-speaker JBL sound system. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, traction control, hill hold/descent control, ESP, and a rear parking camera. 

The Tata Safari is powered by a 170PS 2-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The SUV retails from Rs 14.65 lakh to Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivalling the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, and Mahindra XUV700. 

Read More on : Tata Harrier diesel

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Harrier

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 11% ! Find best deals on Used Tata Cars
View Used Tata Harrier In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsTata Introduces Two New Colourways For Harrier
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience