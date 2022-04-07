Tata Curvv Electric SUV Coupe Concept Detailed In 15 Pictures

Published On Apr 07, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny for Tata Curvv

It blends sporty and modern design elements with the current styling of Tata SUVs

The next-gen of premium Tata cars has been previewed by the new Curvv concept. It will spawn a distinctive SUV coupe that will be offered with both electric and combustion engine versions. The Curvv is based on the new Gen2 platform that is an evolution of Tata’s current models. While a road-going version is a couple of years away, let’s take a closer look at its styling in the gallery below:

Front

The Curvv concept has the quintessential EV front fascia with smooth, closed surfaces. Since it will have a combustion-engine variant, it still has some conventional aspects to it. The sporty air dam section of the front bumper has a panel with grooves: horizontal ones in the middle and vertical ones on either side to match the design. There’s no grille. It has a sleek LED strip along the bonnet edge which acts like a DRL and there are triangular headlamps on either corner of the chunky bumper.

Side

The Curvv can show off its coupe-styled roofline from the side. It doesn’t get conventional outside rearview mirrors and door handles which add to its sleek profile. Tata has given it well-defined character lines for the muscular wheel arches and the shoulder line that lends the Curvv a sporty look. The rake of the D-pillar is quite similar to that of the A-pillar, bucking the trend of boxy SUVs.

Cladding is a must for any type of SUV and the Curvv concept gets it along the sides and the wheel arches. It also has an EV badge on the side. The bottom-edge cladding also gets a grooved pattern to match the design theme on the front air dam.

As a premium concept EV, the Curvv has frameless doors like luxury cars. However, this is unexpected to be carried through to the production model.

Rear

The Curvv looks very modern when you see the rear design dead-on. Its width seems more pronounced by the lightbar that spans across the car, acting as its taillights. The bumper design mimics the front bumper too with the thin grooves. On either edge of the bumper, it has triangular housings that are similar in design to the headlights. There’s cladding along the bottom edge that houses a vertical light strip in the centre, like some performance vehicles do.

This is perhaps the best viewing angle for the Tata Curvv concept. You can take in the sporty coupe-roofline along with the rest of the car’s sharp and uncluttered design.

Another distinctive design detail at the rear end of the Curvv concept was the LED strip around the edges of the rear windscreen. The top edge is not illuminated as it houses a two-part, roof-integrated spoiler for better aerodynamics. These two details really help complete the styling of the Curvv as a premium and sporty SUV coupe.

Wheel

The concept was showcased with specially designed wheels that are optimised for aerodynamic efficiency. It is a staple of any EV as reducing drag wherever possible adds to its range. The concept was fitted with 20-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli rubber which won’t be offered on the production car. However, it could still get similarly styled wheels in a smaller size and more price appropriate tyres.

Roof

Tata has given the Curvv a panoramic glass roof to make the cabin feel more spacious. Since it curves with the coupe-styled roofline, it looks even more premium than the one offered on the Hyundai Creta. However, there is no confirmation whether this detail will make it to the production version of the Curvv.

Interior

The crisp and minimalistic design of the exterior carries through to the interior as well. It has a light blue theme, interrupted by black panels. The dashboard is quite flat with freestanding displays on top of it and no central console dividing the front occupants. It has an LED strip spanning the width of the cabin offering ambient lighting.

The Curvv concept features a digital driver’s display and a panoramic touchscreen infotainment system. It has a touchscreen panel below the black section of the dashboard for the climate control and various vehicle features such as 360-degree camera, parking assists and central locking. The flat-bottomed two-spoke steering wheel is a visual blend of sporty and rugged characteristics. The Tata logo in the middle is a digital one with premium-looking toggles for the steering mounted controls.

Since there is no central console below the dashboard separating the driver from the front passenger, the drive controls are mounted on a floating central console extending from the front central arm rest. It houses an illuminated rotary dial to switch between reverse, drive and park with touch controls for the other functions.

The Curvv concept has sporty front seats with a premium upholstery.

The controls for the power windows are designed similar to the steering mounted controls. It has a premium toggle, vertically aligned for the window with touch inputs for the other controls.

While the production-spec model will be a five seater, the Curvv concept is a four-seater with sporty seats in the back.

The Curvv concept will continue to be developed further with the market-ready model due to arrive by 2024. It will be launched as an EV like the concept with the petrol and/or diesel variants to be introduced later on.