Tata Harrier Bandipur Edition Showcased At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Harrier Bandipur edition gets some cosmetic tweaks inside and out, including blacked-out ORVMs, alloy wheels and the ‘Harrier’ moniker

It is an ode to another national park in India following the introduction of the Harrier Kaziranga edition.

Exterior revisions include a new paint shade and emblems on front fenders.

Its cabin features a dual-tone theme and upholstery.

While Tata Motors’ stall at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has multiple models on display, a few of the most attractive reveals have to be the Bandipur editions of its top SUVs, including the Harrier. The new special edition has been introduced as an ode to the national park, in a similar fashion as it had done for Kaziranga a few years ago. Let’s check out the Harrier Bandipur edition model in detail in this story. But before that, here’s a quick look at what’s special about the Bandipur national park:

A Brief About Bandipur National Park

Bandipur National Park is located in the southern part of Karnataka, and it has the largest habitat of wild elephants in South Asia. It is also home to the second highest population of tigers in India. It also features other animals including leopards, sambars, and sloth bears.

Exterior And Interior Changes Detailed

As seen on the Kaziranga edition, Tata has given the Harrier Bandipur edition a fresh golden paint option. It also gets new 'Elephant' emblems on the front fenders and body coloured finish for the alloy wheels, while the ORVMs and the roof are finished in black. Even the ‘Harrier’ moniker at the rear is made up in black.