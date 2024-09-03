All
Tata Curvv vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Published On Sep 03, 2024 07:00 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv along with Citroen C3 Aircross and MG Astor undercuts the entry-level variants of the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate

The Tata Curvv is the latest entrant to the compact SUV space in India, and it’s one of the first mass market SUV-coupe in the country. The Curvv is priced from Rs 10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and takes on the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross. Here’s how the Curvv compares fares against these rivals in terms of prices.

Petrol Manual

Tata Curvv

Volkswagen Taigun

Skoda Kushaq

Honda Elevate

MG Astor

Citroen C3 Aircross

Smart - Rs 10 lakh

      

Sprint - Rs 9.98 lakh

You - Rs 9.99 lakh

Pure+ - Rs 11 lakh

  

Classic 1.0 - Rs 10.89 lakh

      

Pure+ S - Rs 11.70 lakh

Comfortline 1.0 - Rs 11.70 lakh

  

SV - Rs 11.91 lakh

Shine - Rs 11.80 lakh

Plus - Rs 11.61 lakh

Creative - Rs 12.20 lakh

        

Plus 7-seater - Rs 11.96 lakh
         

Max - Rs 12.26 lakh

Creative S - Rs 12.70 lakh

  

Onyx 1.0 - Rs 12.89 lakh

V - Rs 12.71 lakh

  

Max 7-seater - Rs 12.61 lakh
       

Select - Rs 13.11 lakh

  

Creative+ S - Rs 13.70 lakh

Highline 1.0 - Rs 13.88 lakh

        

Creative S GDi - Rs 14 lakh

GT Line 1.0 MT - Rs 14.08 lakh

Signature 1.0 - Rs 14.19 lakh

VX - Rs 14.10 lakh

    
           

Accomplished S - Rs 14.70 lakh

  

Sportline 1.0 - Rs 14.70 lakh

  

Sharp Pro - Rs 14.76 lakh

  

Creative+ S GDi - Rs 15 lakh

          
     

ZX - Rs 15.41 lakh

    
   

Monte Carlo 1.0 - Rs 15.90 lakh

      

Accomplished S GDi - Rs 16 lakh

  

Prestige 1.0 - Rs 16.09 lakh

      
 

Topline 1.0 MT - Rs 16.31 lakh

        
 

GT 1.5-litre - Rs 16.77 lakh

        

Accomplished+ A GDi - Rs 17.50 lakh

          
 

GT Plus/GT Plus Sport 1.5 - Rs 18.54 lakh

        
 

GT Plus Edge Deep Black Pearl 1.5 - Rs 18.74 lakh

        
 

GT Plus Edge Carbon Steel Grey Matte 1.5 - Rs 18.80 lakh

        

Key Takeaways

Tata Curvv Front

  • The entry-level variant of the Curvv is priced similar to those of the MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross. The Taigun starts at Rs 11.70 lakh, which is Rs 1.7 lakh more than the starting price of the Curvv. The Kushaq starts at Rs 89,000 higher than the Curvv.

  • In the top-spec variants, the Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross undercuts the Curvv by 2 lakh, 2.7 lakh, and 4 lakh, respectively. The Kushaq’s top-spec Prestige petrol manual variant is also cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh than the top-spec variant of the Curvv.

  • The Taigun here is the most expensive model, and it’s the only compact SUV here to get the option of matte exterior paint, priced at Rs 18.80 lakh. 

Also Check Out: Here Are The Top 10 Features That the Tata Curvv Offers Over the Tata Nexon

  • The Curvv, Astor, and the Elevate are the only compact SUVs here to come with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

  • Unlike all other SUVs here, the Citroen C3 Aircross is the only compact SUV in this comparison that also comes in a 7-seater configuration. 

  • Tata’s SUV-coupe comes with two turbo-petrol engine options: a new 125 PS 1.2-litre GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine and a 120 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. Both get the option of a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • The Kushaq and Taigun here use the same 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which comes paired to a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • The Astor here comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine which makes 110 PS and 144 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. 

Citroen C3 Aircross side

  • Citroen only offers the C3 Aircross with a 110 PS 1turbo-petrol engine option which is also there in the Basalt.

Petrol Automatic

Tata Curvv

Volkswagen Taigun

Skoda Kushaq

Honda Elevate

MG Astor

Citroen C3 Aircross

Pure+ DCT - Rs 12.50 lakh

          
         

Plus AT - Rs 12.91 lakh

Pure+ S DCT - Rs 13.20 lakh

          

Creative DCT - Rs 13.70 lakh

  

Onyx 1.0 AT - Rs 13.49 lakh

V CVT - Rs 13.71 lakh

  

Max AT - Rs 13.56 lakh

Creative S DCT - Rs 14.20 lakh

      

Select CVT - Rs 14.12 lakh

Max AT 7-seater - Rs 13.91 lakh

Creative+ S DCT - Rs 15.20 lakh

Highline 1.0 AT - Rs 15.43 lakh

Signature AT 1.0 - 15.29 lakh

VX CVT- Rs 15.10 lakh

    
 

GT Line 1.0 AT - Rs 15.63 lakh

Sportline 1.0 AT - Rs 15.80 lakh

      

Accomplished S DCT - Rs 16.20 lakh

      

Sharp Pro CVT - Rs 16 lakh

  
     

ZX CVT - Rs 16.43 lakh

    

Creative+ S GDi DCT - Rs 16.50 lakh

  

Signature 1.5 DCT - Rs 16.89 lakh

  

Savvy Pro - Rs 16.95 lakh

  
   

Monte Carlo 1.0 AT - Rs 17 lakh

      

Accomplished S GDi DCT - Rs 17.50 lakh

GT 1.5 DCT - Rs 17.36 lakh

Sportline DCT - Rs 17.40 lakh

      
 

Topline 1.0 AT - Rs 17.88 lakh

        
       

Savvy Pro Turbo AT - Rs 18.08 lakh

  
   

Monte Carlo 1.5 DCT - Rs 18.60 lakh

      
   

Prestige 1.5 DCT - Rs 18.79 lakh

      

Accomplished+ A GDi DCT - Rs 19 lakh

          
 

GT Plus/GT Plus Sport 1.5 DCT - Rs 19.74 lakh

        
 

GT Plus Edge Deep Black Pearl 1.5 DCT - Rs 19.94 lakh

        
 

GT Plus Edge Carbon Steel Grey Matte 1.5 DCT - Rs 20 lakh

        

Key Takeaways

  • In petrol automatic, the Tata Curvv is the most affordable offering in this comparison, undercutting all its rivals, including the Citroen C3 Aircross. 

  • The mid-spec Creative variant of the Curvv is priced close to the entry-level petrol automatic variants of the Taigun and Kushaq. At this price point, the Curvv is better equipped with features like a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, and cruise control, all of which are not offered in Taigun and Kushaq.

  • The Curvv petrol automatic tops at Rs 19 lakh which makes it the second most expensive offering in this comparison after the Taigun. The top-spec matte edition variant of the Taigun is Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the Curvv.

Honda Elevate

  • Both turbo-petrol variants of the Curvv are being offered with a 7-speed DCT transmission. The naturally aspirated variants of the MG Astor, along with the Honda Elevate gets CVT automatic gearbox.

  • The 1-litre turbo-petrol variants of the Taigun-Kushaq duo, Astor turbo, and the C3 Aircross come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variants of the VW and Skoda SUVs get a 7-speed DCT.

All prices are ex-showroom

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

We need your city to customize your experience