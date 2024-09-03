Published On Sep 03, 2024 07:00 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv along with Citroen C3 Aircross and MG Astor undercuts the entry-level variants of the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate

The Tata Curvv is the latest entrant to the compact SUV space in India, and it’s one of the first mass market SUV-coupe in the country. The Curvv is priced from Rs 10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and takes on the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross. Here’s how the Curvv compares fares against these rivals in terms of prices.

Petrol Manual

Tata Curvv Volkswagen Taigun Skoda Kushaq Honda Elevate MG Astor Citroen C3 Aircross Smart - Rs 10 lakh Sprint - Rs 9.98 lakh You - Rs 9.99 lakh Pure+ - Rs 11 lakh Classic 1.0 - Rs 10.89 lakh Pure+ S - Rs 11.70 lakh Comfortline 1.0 - Rs 11.70 lakh SV - Rs 11.91 lakh Shine - Rs 11.80 lakh Plus - Rs 11.61 lakh Creative - Rs 12.20 lakh Plus 7-seater - Rs 11.96 lakh Max - Rs 12.26 lakh Creative S - Rs 12.70 lakh Onyx 1.0 - Rs 12.89 lakh V - Rs 12.71 lakh Max 7-seater - Rs 12.61 lakh Select - Rs 13.11 lakh Creative+ S - Rs 13.70 lakh Highline 1.0 - Rs 13.88 lakh Creative S GDi - Rs 14 lakh GT Line 1.0 MT - Rs 14.08 lakh Signature 1.0 - Rs 14.19 lakh VX - Rs 14.10 lakh Accomplished S - Rs 14.70 lakh Sportline 1.0 - Rs 14.70 lakh Sharp Pro - Rs 14.76 lakh Creative+ S GDi - Rs 15 lakh ZX - Rs 15.41 lakh Monte Carlo 1.0 - Rs 15.90 lakh Accomplished S GDi - Rs 16 lakh Prestige 1.0 - Rs 16.09 lakh Topline 1.0 MT - Rs 16.31 lakh GT 1.5-litre - Rs 16.77 lakh Accomplished+ A GDi - Rs 17.50 lakh GT Plus/GT Plus Sport 1.5 - Rs 18.54 lakh GT Plus Edge Deep Black Pearl 1.5 - Rs 18.74 lakh GT Plus Edge Carbon Steel Grey Matte 1.5 - Rs 18.80 lakh

Key Takeaways

The entry-level variant of the Curvv is priced similar to those of the MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross. The Taigun starts at Rs 11.70 lakh, which is Rs 1.7 lakh more than the starting price of the Curvv. The Kushaq starts at Rs 89,000 higher than the Curvv.

In the top-spec variants, the Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross undercuts the Curvv by 2 lakh, 2.7 lakh, and 4 lakh, respectively. The Kushaq’s top-spec Prestige petrol manual variant is also cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh than the top-spec variant of the Curvv.

The Taigun here is the most expensive model, and it’s the only compact SUV here to get the option of matte exterior paint, priced at Rs 18.80 lakh.

The Curvv, Astor, and the Elevate are the only compact SUVs here to come with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Unlike all other SUVs here, the Citroen C3 Aircross is the only compact SUV in this comparison that also comes in a 7-seater configuration.

Tata’s SUV-coupe comes with two turbo-petrol engine options: a new 125 PS 1.2-litre GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine and a 120 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. Both get the option of a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Kushaq and Taigun here use the same 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which comes paired to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Astor here comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine which makes 110 PS and 144 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Citroen only offers the C3 Aircross with a 110 PS 1turbo-petrol engine option which is also there in the Basalt.

Petrol Automatic

Tata Curvv Volkswagen Taigun Skoda Kushaq Honda Elevate MG Astor Citroen C3 Aircross Pure+ DCT - Rs 12.50 lakh Plus AT - Rs 12.91 lakh Pure+ S DCT - Rs 13.20 lakh Creative DCT - Rs 13.70 lakh Onyx 1.0 AT - Rs 13.49 lakh V CVT - Rs 13.71 lakh Max AT - Rs 13.56 lakh Creative S DCT - Rs 14.20 lakh Select CVT - Rs 14.12 lakh Max AT 7-seater - Rs 13.91 lakh Creative+ S DCT - Rs 15.20 lakh Highline 1.0 AT - Rs 15.43 lakh Signature AT 1.0 - 15.29 lakh VX CVT- Rs 15.10 lakh GT Line 1.0 AT - Rs 15.63 lakh Sportline 1.0 AT - Rs 15.80 lakh Accomplished S DCT - Rs 16.20 lakh Sharp Pro CVT - Rs 16 lakh ZX CVT - Rs 16.43 lakh Creative+ S GDi DCT - Rs 16.50 lakh Signature 1.5 DCT - Rs 16.89 lakh Savvy Pro - Rs 16.95 lakh Monte Carlo 1.0 AT - Rs 17 lakh Accomplished S GDi DCT - Rs 17.50 lakh GT 1.5 DCT - Rs 17.36 lakh Sportline DCT - Rs 17.40 lakh Topline 1.0 AT - Rs 17.88 lakh Savvy Pro Turbo AT - Rs 18.08 lakh Monte Carlo 1.5 DCT - Rs 18.60 lakh Prestige 1.5 DCT - Rs 18.79 lakh Accomplished+ A GDi DCT - Rs 19 lakh GT Plus/GT Plus Sport 1.5 DCT - Rs 19.74 lakh GT Plus Edge Deep Black Pearl 1.5 DCT - Rs 19.94 lakh GT Plus Edge Carbon Steel Grey Matte 1.5 DCT - Rs 20 lakh

Key Takeaways

In petrol automatic, the Tata Curvv is the most affordable offering in this comparison, undercutting all its rivals, including the Citroen C3 Aircross.

The mid-spec Creative variant of the Curvv is priced close to the entry-level petrol automatic variants of the Taigun and Kushaq. At this price point, the Curvv is better equipped with features like a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, and cruise control, all of which are not offered in Taigun and Kushaq.

The Curvv petrol automatic tops at Rs 19 lakh which makes it the second most expensive offering in this comparison after the Taigun. The top-spec matte edition variant of the Taigun is Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the Curvv.

Both turbo-petrol variants of the Curvv are being offered with a 7-speed DCT transmission. The naturally aspirated variants of the MG Astor, along with the Honda Elevate gets CVT automatic gearbox.

The 1-litre turbo-petrol variants of the Taigun-Kushaq duo, Astor turbo, and the C3 Aircross come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variants of the VW and Skoda SUVs get a 7-speed DCT.

All prices are ex-showroom

