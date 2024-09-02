Modified On Sep 03, 2024 07:13 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv undercuts the entry-level variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in both petrol and diesel variants, but still can’t match the Basalt’s aggressive pricing

The Tata Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) has recently been launched with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Curvv competes in the compact SUV space in India and stands out with its SUV-coupe design. Since now we know the prices of the Curvv ICE, let’s have a look at how it fares against its key rivals. We have also compared the prices of the Curvv with other compact SUVs like MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross in a separate report.

Petrol Manual

Tata Curvv Citroen Basalt Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Hyryder You - Rs 7.99 lakh Smart - Rs 10 lakh Plus - Rs 9.99 lakh Pure+ - Rs 11 lakh E - Rs 11 lakh HTE - Rs 10.90 lakh Sigma - Rs 10.99 lakh E - Rs 11.14 lakh Pure+ S - Rs 11.70 lakh Plus Turbo - Rs 11.49 lakh Creative - Rs 12.20 lakh Max Turbo - Rs 12.28 lakh EX - Rs 12.21 lakh HTK - Rs 12.29 lakh Delta - Rs 12.20 lakh Creative S - Rs 12.70 lakh S - Rs 12.81 lakh Creative+ S - Rs 13.70 lakh S - Rs 13.43 lakh Creative S GDi - Rs 14 lakh HTK+ - Rs 14.06 lakh Zeta - Rs 14.01 lakh S (O) - Rs 14.36 lakh G - Rs 14.49 lakh Accomplished S - Rs 14.70 lakh Creative+ S GDi - Rs 15 lakh SX - Rs 15.30 lakh HTX - Rs 15.45 lakh Alpha - Rs 15.51 lakh HTK+ Turbo iMT - Rs 15.62 lakh Accomplished S GDi - Rs 16 lakh SX Tech - Rs 15.98 lakh V - Rs 16.04 lakh Alpha AWD* - Rs 17.01 lakh Accomplished+ A GDi - Rs 17.50 lakh SX (O) - Rs 17.27 lakh V AWD - Rs 17.54 lakh HTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 18.73 lakh

Key Takeaways

Save for the Citroen Basalt, the Tata Curvv undercuts the entry-level variants of all compact SUVs here by around Rs 1 lakh. The Basalt’s entry-level variant however is Rs 2 lakh more affordable than the base-spec Smart variant of the Curvv.

In top-spec, the ADAS equipped variant of the Curvv petrol manual costs Rs 22,000 more than the top-spec SX(O) petrol manual variant of the Creta.

At 48,000 less than the top-spec Curvv, you can also opt for the all-wheel-drive Alpha variant of the Maruti Grand Vitara. The AWD variant of the Hyryder is also available and priced close to the top-spec variant of the Curvv.

In petrol, Tata offers the Curvv with two turbo-petrol engine options: a new 125 PS 1.2-litre GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine and a 120 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. Both get the option of either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

The Basalt also gets two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (82 PS/115 Nm) and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol [110 PS/190 Nm (MT)]. The former comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, meanwhile the latter is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos here get the same 115 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines. The Creta gets a 6-speed manual transmission, meanwhile the Seltos additionally also comes with a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal), with its 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, there's a huge price gap between the higher-spec variants of the Basalt and the corresponding variants of the Seltos with iMT gearbox.

The Grand Vitara and Hyryder, on the other hand, also get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (103 PS/137 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Basalt Turbo here gets an advantage as it not only makes slightly more power, but also gets a 6-speed manual transmission.

Petrol Automatic

Tata Curvv Citroen Basalt Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Hyryder Pure+ DCT - Rs 12.50 lakh Plus Turbo AT - Rs 12.79 lakh Pure+ S DCT - Rs 13.20 lakh Creative DCT - Rs 13.70 lakh Max Turbo AT - Rs 13.62 lakh Delta AT - Rs 13.60 lakh Creative S DCT - Rs 14.20 lakh S AT - Rs 14.01 lakh Creative+ S DCT - Rs 15.20 lakh S(O) CVT - Rs 15.86 lakh HTK+ CVT - Rs 15.42 lakh Zeta AT - Rs 15.41 lakh G AT - Rs 15.69 lakh Accomplished S DCT - Rs 16.20 lakh Creative+ S GDi DCT - Rs 16.50 lakh HTX CVT - Rs 16.87 lakh Alpha AT - Rs 16.91 lakh S Strong Hybrid CVT - Rs 16.66 lakh Accomplished S GDi DCT - Rs 17.50 lakh SX Tech CVT - Rs 17.48 lakh V AT - Rs 17.24 lakh SX(O) CVT - Rs 18.73 lakh Zeta+ Strong Hybrid CVT - Rs 18.43 lakh G Strong Hybrid CVT - Rs 18.69 lakh Accomplished+ A GDi DCT - Rs 19 lakh GTX Turbo DCT - Rs 19 lakh GTX+ (S) Turbo DCT - Rs 19.40 lakh X-Line (S) Turbo DCT - Rs 19.65 lakh HTX+ Turbo DCT - Rs 19.73 lakh SX(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 20 lakh GTX+ Turbo DCT - Rs 20 lakh Alpha+ Strong Hybrid CVT - Rs 19.93 lakh V Strong Hybrid CVT - Rs 19.99 lakh X-Line Turbo DCT - Rs 20.37 lakh

AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

DCT - Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

In this comparison, the Tata Curvv’s automatic variant comes out to be the most affordable of all, and it even undercuts the Citroen Basalt’s entry-level automatic variant by Rs 29,000.

The top-spec ADAS equipped petrol automatic variant of the Tata Curvv tops out at Rs 19 lakh, which is Rs 27,000 more than the top-spec ADAS equipped variant of the naturally aspirated petrol variant of the Hyundai Creta. However in turbo-petrol, the Creta DCT is Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the Curvv.

Kia Seltos’ GTX turbo-petrol DCT variant which also features level 2 ADAS is priced the same as the top-spec Tata Curvv. However, if you are looking for better equipment and a complete ADAS suite, you will have to opt for higher-spec GTX+ and X-Line variants of the Seltos, which are expensive by more than Rs 1 lakh from the Curvv.

The mid-spec Creative+ S petrol automatic variant of the Curvv is priced at Rs 16.50 lakh. By just Rs 16,000 extra, you can opt for the S strong hybrid variant of the Toyota Hyryder.

The Maruti Grand Vitara is also available with a strong hybrid powertrain. The entry-level Zeta+ hybrid variant of the Grand Vitara undercuts the top-spec Curvv automatic by Rds 57,000.

However, the top-spec strong hybrid variants of both Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder are nearly Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the Tata Curvv petrol automatic.

Both turbo-petrol engines offered with the Curvv comes paired to a 7-speed DCT. Whereas the naturally aspirated petrol variants of the Creta and Seltos are available with a CVT automatic gearbox.

However, the turbo-petrol versions of both Creta and Seltos are available with a 7-speed DCT. On other hand, the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara and Hyryder come mated to an e-CVT automatic gearbox.

Diesel Manual

Tata Curvv Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Smart - Rs 11.50 lakh Pure+ - Rs 12.49 lakh E - Rs 12.56 lakh HTE - Rs 12.41 lakh Creative - Rs 13.69 lakh EX - Rs 13.79 lakh HTK - Rs 13.80 lakh Creative S - Rs 14.19 lakh Creative+ S - Rs 15.19 lakh S - Rs 15 lakh HTK+ - Rs 15.55 lakh S(O) - Rs 15.93 lakh Accomplished S - Rs 16.19 lakh HTX - Rs 16.96 lakh HTX iMT - Rs 17.19 lakh Accomplished+ A - Rs 17.69 lakh SX Tech - Rs 17.56 lakh SX(O) - Rs 18.85 lakh HTX+ - Rs 18.76 lakh HTX+ iMT - Rs 18.95 lakh

Key Takeaways

Only three models in this comparison offer a diesel engine: the Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos. The Curvv undercuts the entry-level variants of both rivals by approximately Rs 1 lakh.

All three SUVs here use 1.5-litre diesel engines. The Curvv makes 118 PS, meanwhile the Creta and Seltos make 116 PS.

Unlike the Curvv and Creta, the Sonet diesel also comes with an optional iMT clutchless manual gearbox.

Even the top-spec ADAS equipped variant of the Tata Curvv is cheaper than the top-spec Creta diesel by over Rs 1 lakh. The Seltos on other hand in iMT or diesel manual doesn’t get ADAS.

Diesel Automatic

Tata Curvv Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Pure+ DCT - Rs 14 lakh Pure+ S DCT - Rs 14.70 lakh Creative S DCT - Rs 15.70 lakh Creative+ S DCT - Rs 16.70 lakh HTK+ AT - Rs 16.92 lakh Accomplished S DCT - Rs 17.70 lakh S(O) AT - Rs 17.43 lakh HTX AT- Rs 18.39 lakh Accomplished+ A DCT - Rs 19 lakh GTX AT - Rs 19 lakh SX (O) AT - Rs 20 lakh GTX+ (S) AT - Rs 19.40 lakh X-Line (S) AT- Rs 19.65 lakh GTX+ AT - Rs 20 lakh X-Line AT - Rs 20.37 lakh

Even in diesel automatic, the Tata Curvv comes out to be the most affordable option, undercutting the entry-level variants of the Creta and Seltos by nearly Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.

The Curvv diesel automatic also undercuts the top-spec variants of the Creta and Seltos by Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.37 lakh, respectively.

The Tata Curvv is the first mass-market offering to come with a diesel-DCT combination. The diesel automatic variants of the Creta and Seltos on other hand get a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

All prices are ex-showroom

