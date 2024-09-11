Tata Curvv Pure Plus Variant Explained In 10 Images

Modified On Sep 11, 2024 12:06 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv

The Pure Plus variant adds wheel covers as well as many comfort and convenience features over the base trim, including a 7-inch touchscreen

The ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the Tata Curvv was recently launched, with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh and going up to Rs 19 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It comes in four main variants: Smart, Pure Plus, Creative, and Accomplished. If you're interested in the 1-above-base Pure Plus variant, you can check it out in the detailed images below.

Front

The Curvv Pure Plus variant has LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and LED headlights. However, like the base-spec Smart variant, it does not get fog lamps and the DRLs are not connected and they lack the welcome and goodbye animations. What it gets over the base variant are chrome inserts (as seen on the new Harrier) in the grille.

Side

The Pure Plus variant comes with the same 16-inch steel wheels as the Smart variant but gets dual-tone wheel covers. Like all the variants, it gets flush door handles with a small light bar.

Rear

The Pure Plus variant continues with LED tail lights that aren’t connected, like the Smart variant. It has the same ‘Curvv’ branding on the tailgate and a tall bumper with a silver skid plate.

The Curvv Pure Plus variant is available in Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, and Opera Blue.

The Curvv Pure Plus does not get a sunroof but it’s available on the next-in-line Pure Plus S variant. Tata also offers the Pure Plus S variant with auto-LED headlights, bigger 17-inch steel wheels with stylised covers and rain-sensing wipers.

Interior, Features and Safety

The dashboard design of the Curvv in all variants is similar with different colour schemes depending on the variant chosen. The Pure Plus variant features a black and grey theme, and it comes with a Harrier-like 4-spoke steering wheel, unlike the base variant’s 2-spoke unit. The Pure Plus S variant also has the identical cabin theme and layout as the Pure Plus trim.

The Pure Plus has a 7-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, cruise control, a semi-digital driver’s display, and auto AC.

It also gets paddle shifters, driver seat height adjustment, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, day-night IRVM (inside rearview mirror), and all four power windows.

Safety features include 6 airbags, a rear parking camera with sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, a hill-hold assist, and a tyre pressure warning system.

Powertrain Options

The Pure Plus variant of the Tata Curvv gets a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine, both of which are borrowed from the Tata Nexon. The specifications are:

Specifications 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 120 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

Both the engines come with only a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission). The Pure Plus S variant also comes with the same powertrain options.

Prices and Rivals

The Tata Curvv Pure Plus variant is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 14 lakh. Prices of the Pure Plus S variant range from Rs 11.70 lakh to Rs 14.70 lakh.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

It directly rivals the Citroen Basalt and can be considered a stylish alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

What do you think about the Tata Curvv’s Pure Plus variant? Tell us in the comments below.

