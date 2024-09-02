Modified On Sep 02, 2024 07:34 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv undercuts the entry-level variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in both petrol and diesel variants, but still can’t match the Basalt’s aggressive pricing

The Tata Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) has recently been launched with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Curvv competes in the compact SUV space in India and stands out with its SUV-coupe design. Since now we know the prices of the Curvv ICE, let’s have a look at how it fares against its key rivals. We will also compare the prices of the Curvv with other compact SUVs like MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross in a separate report. So stay tuned.

Note: We are only comparing the prices of manual variants of the Tata Curvv here as the automaker is yet to announce prices for all automatic variants.

Petrol Manual

Tata Curvv Citroen Basalt Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Hyryder You - Rs 7.99 lakh Smart - Rs 10 lakh Plus - Rs 9.99 lakh Pure+ - Rs 10.99 lakh E - Rs 11 lakh HTE - Rs 10.90 lakh Sigma - Rs 10.99 lakh E - Rs 11.14 lakh Plus Turbo - Rs 11.49 lakh Creative - Rs 12.19 lakh Max Turbo - Rs 12.28 lakh EX - Rs 12.21 lakh HTK - Rs 12.29 lakh Delta - Rs 12.20 lakh Creative S - Rs 12.69 lakh S - Rs 12.81 lakh Creative+ S - Rs 13.69 lakh S - Rs 13.43 lakh Creative S GDi - Rs 14 lakh HTK+ - Rs 14.06 lakh Zeta - Rs 14.01 lakh S (O) - Rs 14.36 lakh G - Rs 14.49 lakh Accomplished S - Rs 14.69 lakh Creative+ S GDi - Rs 14.99 lakh SX - Rs 15.30 lakh HTX - Rs 15.45 lakh Alpha - Rs 15.51 lakh HTK+ Turbo iMT - Rs 15.62 lakh Accomplished S - Rs 15.99 lakh SX Tech - Rs 15.98 lakh V - Rs 16.04 lakh Alpha AWD* - Rs 17.01 lakh Accomplished+ A - Rs 17.49 lakh SX (O) - Rs 17.27 lakh V AWD - Rs 17.54 lakh HTX+ Turbo iMT - Rs 18.73 lakh

Key Takeaways

Save for the Citroen Basalt, the Tata Curvv undercuts the entry-level variants of all compact SUVs here by around Rs 1 lakh. The Basalt’s entry-level variant however is Rs 2 lakh more affordable than the base-spec Smart variant of the Curvv.

In top-spec, the ADAS equipped variant of the Curvv petrol manual costs Rs 22,000 more than the top-spec SX(O) petrol manual variant of the Creta.

At 48,000 less than the top-spec Curvv, you can also opt for the all-wheel-drive Alpha variant of the Maruti Grand Vitara. The AWD variant of the Hyryder is also available and priced close to the top-spec variant of the Curvv.

In petrol, Tata offers the Curvv with two turbo-petrol engine options: a new 125 PS 1.2-litre GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine and a 120 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. Both get the option of either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

The Basalt also gets two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (82 PS/115 Nm) and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol [110 PS/190 Nm (MT)]. The former comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, meanwhile the latter is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Also Check Out: Tata Curvv Bookings And Delivery Timelines Revealed

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos here get the same 115 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines. The Creta gets a 6-speed manual transmission, meanwhile the Seltos additionally also comes with a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal), with its 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, there's a huge price gap between the higher-spec variants of the Basalt and the corresponding variants of the Seltos with iMT gearbox.

The Grand Vitara and Hyryder, on the other hand, also get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (103 PS/137 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Basalt Turbo here gets an advantage as it not only makes slightly more power, but also gets a 6-speed manual transmission.

Diesel Manual

Tata Curvv Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Smart - Rs 11.50 lakh Pure+ - Rs 12.49 lakh E - Rs 12.56 lakh HTE - Rs 12.41 lakh Creative - Rs 13.69 lakh EX - Rs 13.79 lakh HTK - Rs 13.80 lakh Creative S - Rs 14.19 lakh Creative+ S - Rs 15.19 lakh S - Rs 15 lakh HTK+ - Rs 15.55 lakh S(O) - Rs 15.93 lakh Accomplished S - Rs 16.19 lakh HTX - Rs 16.96 lakh HTX iMT - Rs 17.19 lakh Accomplished+ A - Rs 17.69 lakh SX Tech - Rs 17.56 lakh SX(O) - Rs 18.85 lakh HTX+ - Rs 18.76 lakh HTX+ iMT - Rs 18.95 lakh

Key Takeaways

Only three models in this comparison offer a diesel engine: the Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos. The Curvv undercuts the entry-level variants of both rivals by approximately Rs 1 lakh.

All three SUVs here use 1.5-litre diesel engines. The Curvv makes 118 PS, meanwhile the Creta and Seltos make 116 PS.

Unlike the Curvv and Creta, the Sonet diesel also comes with an optional iMT clutchless manual gearbox.

Even the top-spec ADAS equipped variant of the Tata Curvv is cheaper than the top-spec Creta diesel by over Rs 1 lakh. The Seltos on other hand in iMT or diesel manual doesn’t get ADAS.

All prices are ex-showroom

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Curvv on road price