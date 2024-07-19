Tata Curvv EV Exterior Design Explained In 5 Images

Published On Jul 19, 2024 05:33 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV borrows a lot of design cues from the existing Tata Nexon EV, including the connected LED DRLs

The exterior of the production-spec Tata Curvv EV was unveiled recently. The Curvv EV is the first-ever mass market electric SUV-coupe in India and it is based on the Acti.ev, which also underpins Tata Punch EV. Let’s see how the exterior of the Tata Curvv EV looks in these 5 images.

Front

The fascia of the Curvv EV seems to have a lot of similarities with the Tata Nexon EV. It gets connected LED DRLs with sequential turn indicators and welcome and goodbye animations, and an all-LED headlight setup with LED fog lamps. The headlight housing and bumper design looks identical to that of the Nexon EV.

Side

From the side, the Cuvv EV gets a coupe roofline as seen on its internal combustion engine (ICE) version. It gets flush-style door handles (first for a Tata car), and EV-specific aerodynamically styled alloy wheels. Along the side, it also gets gloss black cladding around wheel arches.

The ORVMs (outside rear view mirror) have been blacked out. There’s also a bulge on the lower part of the ORVM which confirms that the Curvv EV gets a 360-degree camera.

Rear

At the rear, the Tata Curvv EV features connected LED tail lights, featuring sequential turn indicators and welcome and goodbye animations. There’s also an integrated roof spoiler finished in black. The rear bumper on the Curvv EV also gets a black treatment and below that there’s also a silver skid plate.

Expected Electric Powertrain And Claimed Range

Tata is yet to reveal the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Curvv EV. However we expect that it could be offered with two battery pack options offering a range of around 500 km. Just like the Nexon EV, the Curvv EV will likely also come with V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionalities.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. It can also be regarded as a premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

