Tata Curvv Deliveries Are Now Underway

Published On Sep 12, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

The Curvv’s bookings have been open since its launch and Tata will be offering it at introductory prices for all bookings made till the end of October 2024

Tata Curvv deliveries begin

  • The Tata Curvv is an SUV-coupe that is placed in the crowded compact SUV space.

  • Tata is offering it in four broad variants: Smart, Pure+, Creative, and Accomplished.

  • Gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and ADAS.

  • Comes with two turbo-petrol engines and a single diesel engine option.

  • Introductory prices range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Tata Curvv went on sale recently, with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Its bookings were opened on the launch day itself (that is September 2) and now, the carmaker has begun its deliveries as well. Interestingly, Tata is offering the introductory prices of the Curvv SUV-coupe on all bookings made till the end of October 2024.

Here’s a recap of what the Curvv has to offer:

Exterior

Tata Curvv side

The Tata Curvv’s biggest talking point is its design. Even though it’s positioned in the compact SUV segment, it sets itself apart from the rest thanks to its SUV-coupe silhouette and the sloping roofline. Other exterior highlights include a Harrier-like grille, connected LED lighting, 18-inch petal-like dual-tone alloys, and flush-fitting door handles with a small light bar (a first for a Tata car).

Cabin And Features

Tata Curvv cabin

If you have been in the Tata Nexon, you will find a lot of similarities with it inside the Curvv’s cabin. In fact, apart from the Harrier-like 4-spoke steering wheel, the entire dashboard and centre console layout is identical to that of the Nexon. It also gets different cabin theme choices based on the variant chosen.

Tata Curvv 12.3-inch touchscreen

In terms of amenities, the Tata Curvv comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charger. Its safety kit includes six airbags (across all variants), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Also Check Out: Tata Curvv Pure Plus Variant Explained In 10 Images

Gets Both Petrol And Diesel Engines

It is offered with a choice of three engines: two turbo-petrol and one diesel. Detailed specifications of all three engines are given in the table below:

Specification

1.2-litre TGDi Turbo-petrol (new)

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

125 PS

120 PS

118 PS

Torque

225 Nm

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Also Read: Manu Bhaker Becomes The Second Indian Olympian To Get A Tata Curvv EV Home

Price Range And Rivals

Tata Curvv rear

The Tata Curvv is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 19 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It fights it out with the Citroen Basalt. The Curvv also serves as a competitor to compact SUVs like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and Hyundai Creta.

