Manu Bhaker is the second Indian Olympian, after former hockey goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, to take the delivery of Tata Curvv EV

Manu Bhaker, the Indian professional shooter who won double bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, has now become the proud owner of a Tata Curvv EV. She is the second Olympic medallist to bring the Curvv EV home, following the ex-Indian field hockey goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh. Let’s take a closer look at Manu Bhaker’s Tata Curvv EV.

Manu Bhaker’s Tata Curvv EV

Manu Bhaker’s Tata Curvv EV is finished in the Pure Grey colour. We can see features like a panoramic sunroof, an ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) camera on the windshield, and a dual-screen dashboard. 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels and a front parking camera were also spotted. This suggests that this is the fully loaded Empowered Plus A variant.

The EV has been personalised for Bhaker, with black head cushions for the front passengers bearing her name and matching inscriptions on the seatbelts as well.

Speaking about the Curvv EV, the Empowered Plus A variant comes with a 55 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 585 km. Lower-spec variants of the electric coupe also get a smaller 45 kWh pack option, which has a shorter claimed range of 502 km.

This top-spec model includes a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch driver's display. It also has advanced safety features such as six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a level-2 ADAS suite.

Prices and Rivals

This Empowered Plus A variant has been priced at Rs 21.99 lakh. The flagship Tata EV starts at Rs 17.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.99 lakh. Tata Curvv EV squares off against the MG ZS EV and will also serve as an alternative to the MG Windsor EV. It can also be considered an affordable option to the BYD Atto 3.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

