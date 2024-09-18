All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Tata Curvv Creative Variant Explained In 8 Images

Modified On Sep 18, 2024 06:20 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

  • 967 Views
  • Write a comment

You get amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, auto AC, cruise control, and a rear parking camera on the mid-spec Creative variant of the Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv Creative

The Tata Curvv is the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment in India, distinguishing itself with its SUV-coupe styling. Tata offers the Curvv in four broad variants: Smart, Pure+, Creative, and Accomplished. The mid-spec Creative variant is priced from Rs 12.20 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Let’s take a look at how this mid-spec variant of the SUV-coupe appears in the following 8 images.

Front

Tata Curvv Creative Front

Starting with the front, this mid-spec Creative variant closely resembles its top-spec Accomplished variant. It features chrome inserts on the grille and on the air dam, while it also gets bi-functional LED headlights with LED DRLs. However, being a mid-spec trim, it doesn’t get LED fog lights and connected LED DRLs. Also, it misses out on sequential turn indicators. 

Side

Tata Curvv Creative Side

In profile, the Curvv Creative carries a lot of similarities from its top-spec counterpart. There’s a chrome treatment on the shoulder line, while there’s also a ‘Curvv’ badging on the front doors. 

Tata Curvv Creative Alloys

Even the design of the alloy wheels here are identical to those offered on the higher-spec variants, but the size is smaller, i.e., 17-inches. For reference, the Accomplished variant of the Curvv sits on 18-inch wheels.

Tata Curvv Creative S Sunroof

However, there’s a Creative S variant, which just sits above this regular Creative trim, and it comes with a panoramic sunroof.

Also Check Out: Tata Curvv Pure Plus Variant Explained In 10 Images

Rear

Tata Curvv Creative Rear

At the rear, this mid-spec variant of the Tata Curvv gets a defogger and a shark-fin antenna. While it has a connected LED tail light setup, the central element doesn’t feature illumination.

Interior

Tata Curvv Creative Dashboard

Inside this Creative variant of the Curvv, you get a black and white cabin theme, while the seats are upholstered in grey fabric. However, the steering wheel here is a 4-spoke unit and comes wrapped in leatherette. 

Tata Curvv Creative Touchscreen

Tata has equipped this mid-spec Curvv with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, an 8-speaker sound system, cruise control, and push button engine start/stop. If you opt for the Creative S variant, you also get automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

Tata Curvv Creative Rear Seats

Rear AC vents are also provided for second-row seats for enhanced comfort of rear passengers. Safety on this variant is taken care of by 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Also Check Out: Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Comparison

Engine Options

Tata is offering the Curvv Creative with a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine option:

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

120 PS

118 PS

Torque

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT

You don’t get the option of a new 1.2-litre GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine, which makes 125 PS and 225 Nm. Also, the diesel engine along with the Creative variant can also be had with a 6-speed manual transmission. However, you still opt for diesel DCT if you choose Creative S variant over the Creative trim.

Price Range And Rivals

The Creative variant of the Tata Curvv is priced between Rs 12.20 lakh and Rs 13.70 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The Creative S variant of the Curvv costs Rs 50,000 more over its regular trim. It takes on the likes of the mid-spec variants of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Read More on : Curvv diesel

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Curvv

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2024
  • Ford Endeavour
    Ford Endeavour
    Rs.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs.8.50 - 15 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Kia EV9
    Kia EV9
    Rs.80 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2024
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.25 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2025
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Curvv Creative Variant Explained In 8 Images
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience