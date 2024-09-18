Tata Curvv Creative Variant Explained In 8 Images

Modified On Sep 18, 2024 06:20 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

You get amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, auto AC, cruise control, and a rear parking camera on the mid-spec Creative variant of the Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment in India, distinguishing itself with its SUV-coupe styling. Tata offers the Curvv in four broad variants: Smart, Pure+, Creative, and Accomplished. The mid-spec Creative variant is priced from Rs 12.20 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Let’s take a look at how this mid-spec variant of the SUV-coupe appears in the following 8 images.

Front

Starting with the front, this mid-spec Creative variant closely resembles its top-spec Accomplished variant. It features chrome inserts on the grille and on the air dam, while it also gets bi-functional LED headlights with LED DRLs. However, being a mid-spec trim, it doesn’t get LED fog lights and connected LED DRLs. Also, it misses out on sequential turn indicators.

Side

In profile, the Curvv Creative carries a lot of similarities from its top-spec counterpart. There’s a chrome treatment on the shoulder line, while there’s also a ‘Curvv’ badging on the front doors.

Even the design of the alloy wheels here are identical to those offered on the higher-spec variants, but the size is smaller, i.e., 17-inches. For reference, the Accomplished variant of the Curvv sits on 18-inch wheels.

However, there’s a Creative S variant, which just sits above this regular Creative trim, and it comes with a panoramic sunroof.

Rear

At the rear, this mid-spec variant of the Tata Curvv gets a defogger and a shark-fin antenna. While it has a connected LED tail light setup, the central element doesn’t feature illumination.

Interior

Inside this Creative variant of the Curvv, you get a black and white cabin theme, while the seats are upholstered in grey fabric. However, the steering wheel here is a 4-spoke unit and comes wrapped in leatherette.

Tata has equipped this mid-spec Curvv with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, an 8-speaker sound system, cruise control, and push button engine start/stop. If you opt for the Creative S variant, you also get automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

Rear AC vents are also provided for second-row seats for enhanced comfort of rear passengers. Safety on this variant is taken care of by 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Engine Options

Tata is offering the Curvv Creative with a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine option:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 120 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT

You don’t get the option of a new 1.2-litre GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine, which makes 125 PS and 225 Nm. Also, the diesel engine along with the Creative variant can also be had with a 6-speed manual transmission. However, you still opt for diesel DCT if you choose Creative S variant over the Creative trim.

Price Range And Rivals

The Creative variant of the Tata Curvv is priced between Rs 12.20 lakh and Rs 13.70 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The Creative S variant of the Curvv costs Rs 50,000 more over its regular trim. It takes on the likes of the mid-spec variants of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Volkswagen Taigun.

