Tata Celebrates Harrier’s First Anniversary With Special Offers For Existing Customers

Published On Jan 07, 2020 08:00 AM By Sonny for Tata Harrier

Personalised badges, complimentary wash, service discounts and more for 15,000 Harrier owners so far

Tata to celebrate the first anniversary of the Harrier SUV’s launch in January 2019 with its 15,000 existing owners in ‘#1WithMyHarrier’ campaign.

Special offers and benefits under this celebratory campaign include Harrier customers getting a personalised badge for their Tata SUV.

Harrier owners can also spruce up their car with a complimentary wash and vacuum clean, a 40-point checkup and specially designed scuff plates to mark the occasion.

Tata is also offering membership to the Harrier Service Gold Club that would entitle Harrier owners to savings of up to Rs 8,400 on any service facility availed over the next 2 years.

A Tata Harrier owner who can refer their friends or family to buy one too will be offered a Rs 5,000 Amazon gift card.

Tata is also offering free pick up-and-drop facility at workshops to Harrier owners during this campaign. The benefit extends to walk-in customers as well.

This celebratory campaign for the Harrier’s first anniversary will be rolled out between 9th and 19th January.

You can read the full release from the manufacturer here:

Tata Motors begins celebrations for the 1st Anniversary of Harrier. Rolls out #1WithMyHarrier campaign for existing customers

Mumbai, January 04, 2020: To mark the 1st anniversary of its flagship SUV –Harrier, Tata Motors today announced the rollout of its celebrations with Harrier owners with the #1WithMyHarrier anniversary campaign across the country. The 1st anniversary celebrations will go on from 9th to 19th January 2020 and cover all 15,000 Harrier owners who have purchased the Harrier since its launch in January 2019.

Tata Motors has rolled out a host of special offers and exclusive benefits designed only for its existing Harrier owners during the campaign. All Harrier customers will get a Personalized Badge for their Harrier to express the bond they share with their vehicle. Furthermore, they can give their Harrier a makeover with exclusive Scuff Plates specially designed for this occasion, a complementary wash & vacuum clean and a special 40 point check up to get their SUV ready for the year ahead. Harrier owners will also get membership to the Harrier Service Gold Club which would entitle them to discounts and benefits worth up to Rs 8,400 on any service facility availed over the next 2 years. Tata Motors will also be offering Amazon Gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000 for any customer referring his friends and family to buy a Harrier. To make the experience hassle free, customers can avail a free pick up and drop facility at the workshops during this campaign.

Commenting on the roll-out of the anniversary campaign, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The Harrier has established itself as a segment- defining product for the Company and the industry ever since its launch in the market. We are thrilled to celebrate Harrier’s one year milestone with our 15,000 Harrier customers who have loved the product and built a strong bond with our brand, in more ways than one. We are confident that the #1WithMyHarrier campaign will elevate our brand equity further and strengthen our relationship with our customers.”

Registrations for the campaign will open starting today on the brand website https://harrier.tatamotors.com/OneWithMyHarrier . Customers can also walk-in to any Tata Motors authorized workshop between 9th - 19th January 2020 to avail these benefits.

The Harrier, which is built on the OMEGARC and derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform, is the perfect combination of stunning design and excellent performance. Powered by the Kryotec Diesel engine and Advanced Terrain Response Modes, Harrier assures an exhilarating performance on the toughest of terrains. The Harrier range starts from Rs.12.99 Lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Harrier diesel