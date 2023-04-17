Published On Apr 17, 2023 11:58 AM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV400 EV

Only the top-spec EL variant of the electric SUV is being delivered by the carmaker; base variant customer deliveries are to start later this year

Mahindra launched the XUV400 EV early this year to compete with the well-established Tata Nexon EV Prime and EV Max, and since then, the electric SUV has grown quite popular. But unlike some models from Mahindra, the waiting period of which can sometimes go over a year, the XUV400’s wait time is only up to four months as of April.

Do note that this is only for the top-spec EL trim as deliveries of the entry-level EC variant are set to commence from the festive season later this year.

Also Read: Introductory Prices Of RWD Mahindra Thar End, SUV Now Dearer By Up To Rs 55,500

Here is how long it takes to get the electric SUV delivered in 20 major cities across the nation:

Cities Waiting Period New Delhi 3 months Bengaluru 4 months Mumbai 3 - 4 months Hyderabad 2 - 3 months Pune 4 months Chennai 2 - 3 months Jaipur 4 months Ahmedabad 3 - 3.5 months Gurugram 3 - 4 months Lucknow 4 months Kolkata 2 - 3 months Thane 4 months Surat 3 - 3.5 months Ghaziabad 4 months Chandigarh 2 - 3 months Coimbatore 2 - 3 months Patna 3 - 4 months Faridabad 3 months Indore 3 - 4 months Noida 4 months

Key Takeaways

The lowest waiting period for the XUV400, of two to three months, is in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Coimbatore.

In Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat and Faridabad, it can take up to three and a half months to get the XUV400 delivered.

Its waiting period is in the three to four months range in Mumbai, Gurugram, Patna and Indore.

The highest waiting period of four months is in Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thane, Ghaziabad and Noida.

The XUV400 comes with two battery pack options: 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh, paired with an electric motor making 150PS and 310Nm.

The smaller battery provides a range of 375km and the bigger one offers 456km. These delivery timelines are for the latter only as Mahindra is yet to start deliveries of the EC variant with the smaller battery.

The electric SUV features a 7-inch touchscreen information display, a single-pane sunroof, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and a rear-view camera.

It is currently priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read More on : XUV400 EV Automatic