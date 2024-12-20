Take A Look At The Exterior Design Of The Kia Syros In This Detailed Gallery

Modified On Dec 20, 2024 09:33 AM By Dipan for Kia Syros

The exterior design of the Kia Syros is heavily influenced by some of the latest Kia offerings like the EV9 and Carnival

The Kia Syros debuted recently as the newest SUV in the Korean carmaker’s Indian lineup, slotting between the Kia Sonet and the Kia Seltos. While we have already talked about the interior design in detail, the exterior design is unlike any mass-market Kia offering in India. So, let us take a look at the Syros’ exterior design with the help of 15 real-life images.

Front

The Syros has a 3-pod vertically stacked headlight design which is similar to that in the Kia Carnival. It also has vertical LED DRLs beside the headlights.

It has an angular bonnet design with a gloss black trim underneath it, which resembles the connected LED DRL design on the Tata Punch EV.

The upper portion of the bumper is body coloured while the lower portion is black with two air intake channels.

It also has a silver faux skid plate on the front bumper. That said, it does not get front fog lamps.

Side

In profile, it has a boxy design that is similar to the Kia EV9. The 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels also have a similar design to the flagship Kia EV in India.

The Syros gets flush-type door handles and cameras mounted on the body-coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) as part of the 360-degree setup. It also gets silver-coloured elongated roof rails.

The window line tapers towards the roof at the rear. The C-pillar is blacked out which makes the passenger windows and rear quarter glass seem integrated as one unit.

The doors have a black cladding with silver skid plates located on the bottom portion. In fact, this black cladding runs over the flared wheel arches along the length of the SUV.

Rear

The rear design is as striking as the front, with L-shaped LED tail lights and two other tail lights and turn indicator units mounted on the rear fenders.

The rear bumper is finished in black and features the rear camera and a faux silver skid plate. The reversing light is placed on the skid plate.

The Syros also gets a shark-fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear wiper.

Powertrain Options

The Kia Syros comes with two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT^

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to be launched in January 2025 and its prices could start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The sub-4m SUV will not have any direct rivals but it will serve as an alternative to subcompact and compact SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos.

