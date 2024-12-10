All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Take A Look At All The Accessories You Can Get With The New Honda Amaze

Modified On Dec 10, 2024 03:13 PM By Kartik for Honda Amaze

  • 6.6K Views
  • Write a comment

The 2024 Honda Amaze comes with three packs and multiple individual accessories

  • The new Honda Amaze is offered in three broad variants: V, VX and ZX.

  • Individual accessories include front parking sensors, new seat covers, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

  • The new Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS /110 Nm).

  • Comes with features such as an 8-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charger, and auto AC.

  • The sub-4m sedan has an introductory starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

Check This Out: Mahindra XEV 9e: 5 Things We Learnt After Driving It

The all-new Honda Amaze has been launched in India and deliveries are to start in January 2025. The sub-4m sedan has three broad variants on offer: V, VX and ZX. While the new Amaze is well-designed inside and out, Honda is offering a list of customisation options to personalise the sedan even further. Let’s check them out:

Accessory Packs

Basic Kit

Signature Package

Utility Package

  • Beige or black front armrest 

  • Floor mats

  • Key chain

  • Microfibre cloth

  • Emergency hammer 

  • Front grille garnish

  • Front bumper garnish

  • Fog lamp garnish

  • Rear bumper lower garnish

  • Body side moulding with chrome inserts

  • Tail lamp garnish

  • Window beltline (chrome) 

  • Tailgate garnish (chrome) 

  • Side body protector 

  • Door edge garnish 

  • Bumper corner protector (front and rear)

  • Door handle protector

Honda is offering three accessory packs if you would like to not get bogged down with choices. The basic kit offers two colour choices for the front armrest and as the name suggests, basic features such as a floor mat, an emergency hammer and a keychain. The Signature pack will alter your new Honda Amaze visually with garnish across the exterior of the sub-4-m sedan. The Utility pack offers protectors around the exterior of the car. However, if you would like to choose the accessories yourself, the new Honda Amaze also comes with individual accessories, which are listed below.

Individual Accessories 

In terms of individual accessories, the new Honda Amaze comes loaded with choices including 7-colour ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front parking sensors.

Interior 

Exterior 

  • 7-colour ambient lighting

Seat covers- Cross pattern in tan and black or beige and black, vertical pattern, and square pattern

  • Headrest cushion

  • Rear parking camera with guidelines 

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Front dashcam

  • Dual charger (A and C type)

  • Humidifier 

  • Ventilated seat top cover with massager (beige or black)

  • Sunshade for rear windshield 

  • Sunshade for rear doors (2 pieces)

  • Steering wheel cover

  • Trunk tray

  • 3D floor mats

  • Trunk spoiler 

  • Door visor with chrome inserts

  • ORVM garnish

  • Illuminated door sill guards

  • Front fender garnish 

  • Fog lights 

  • Front parking sensors

  • Body cover

  • Mud guard set

Powertrain

The new Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 90 PS and 110 Nm and comes paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox. 

Read More: Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Curvv EV: Key Specifications Compared

Price and Rivals 

The third-generation Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 9.70 lakh. The all-new Honda Amaze goes up against the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Similar Read: New Honda Amaze V Variant Explained In 7 Images

Read More on : Amaze on road price

K
Published by
Kartik
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda Amaze

1 comment
1
M
manish kumar
Dec 10, 2024, 4:35:56 PM

On road price of VXI segment of Honda amaze 2024 in Solan hp

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Other Brands

    View All Brands

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Take A Look At All The Accessories You Can Get With The New Honda Amaze
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience