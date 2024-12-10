Take A Look At All The Accessories You Can Get With The New Honda Amaze

The 2024 Honda Amaze comes with three packs and multiple individual accessories

The new Honda Amaze is offered in three broad variants: V, VX and ZX.

Individual accessories include front parking sensors, new seat covers, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The new Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS /110 Nm).

Comes with features such as an 8-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charger, and auto AC.

The sub-4m sedan has an introductory starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

The all-new Honda Amaze has been launched in India and deliveries are to start in January 2025. The sub-4m sedan has three broad variants on offer: V, VX and ZX. While the new Amaze is well-designed inside and out, Honda is offering a list of customisation options to personalise the sedan even further. Let’s check them out:

Accessory Packs

Basic Kit Signature Package Utility Package Beige or black front armrest

Floor mats

Key chain

Microfibre cloth

Emergency hammer Front grille garnish

Front bumper garnish

Fog lamp garnish

Rear bumper lower garnish

Body side moulding with chrome inserts

Tail lamp garnish

Window beltline (chrome)

Tailgate garnish (chrome) Side body protector

Door edge garnish

Bumper corner protector (front and rear)

Door handle protector

Honda is offering three accessory packs if you would like to not get bogged down with choices. The basic kit offers two colour choices for the front armrest and as the name suggests, basic features such as a floor mat, an emergency hammer and a keychain. The Signature pack will alter your new Honda Amaze visually with garnish across the exterior of the sub-4-m sedan. The Utility pack offers protectors around the exterior of the car. However, if you would like to choose the accessories yourself, the new Honda Amaze also comes with individual accessories, which are listed below.

Individual Accessories

In terms of individual accessories, the new Honda Amaze comes loaded with choices including 7-colour ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front parking sensors.

Interior Exterior 7-colour ambient lighting Seat covers- Cross pattern in tan and black or beige and black, vertical pattern, and square pattern Headrest cushion

Rear parking camera with guidelines

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Front dashcam

Dual charger (A and C type)

Humidifier

Ventilated seat top cover with massager (beige or black)

Sunshade for rear windshield

Sunshade for rear doors (2 pieces)

Steering wheel cover

Trunk tray

3D floor mats Trunk spoiler

Door visor with chrome inserts

ORVM garnish

Illuminated door sill guards

Front fender garnish

Fog lights

Front parking sensors

Body cover

Mud guard set

Powertrain

The new Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 90 PS and 110 Nm and comes paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox.

Price and Rivals

The third-generation Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 9.70 lakh. The all-new Honda Amaze goes up against the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.

