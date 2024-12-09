Mahindra XEV 9e: 5 Things We Learnt After Driving It

It’s futuristic, loaded with features, and has a great real-world range, but nothing comes without a few flaws

The Indian electric car market just got two new models that completely took the country by storm. Mahindra launched the BE 6 (formally known as the BE 6e), and the XEV 9e, both of which look like they have come straight out of a video game. We recently got to drive the latter and while there are so many things about it that left us in awe, we felt that some things could have been better. The detailed review of the Mahindra XEV 9e is already live, and here you can check out its shorter and more concise version.

The Drive Is…Easy

This is the best way to describe the drive experience of the XEV 9e. With EVs in general, there is a learning curve involved, that requires you to put in some kilometres before you can get a grasp of the quick acceleration. However, this is not the case with the 9e, and you can start driving normally from the get go. The acceleration is linear and smooth, and thankfully there is no sudden pickup which catches you off guard. Out of the three drive modes: Range, Everyday, and Race, only the last one will require the new drivers to spend some time adjusting to.

We also liked the braking performance of the XEV 9e, which uses the fairly new brake-by-wire technology. No matter which drive mode you’re in, the brakes will feel consistent, and the calibration of the pedal is also the best we’ve seen in an electric car.

What A Road Presence!

If someone asked me what a family car in the future would look like, I’d probably describe the XEV 9e. It is futuristic for sure, but at the same time, it isn’t screaming for attention, unlike the BE 6, which looks like it is meant to be driven on Mars.

With this subtle design, and a dash of aggression at the front, the XEV 9e definitely has a great road presence, and will surely turn heads. Some elements which contribute to its eye-catching road presence are the sharp connected LED DRLs, which come with a welcome and goodbye function, the SUV-coupe styling, which seems to be the new design trend, and the illuminated Mahindra logo, which adds an additional modern touch.

But, while you may love how the XEV 9e looks, your family will need some convincing, as it can definitely split opinions.

Premium Interior Comes With A Catch

If you look at the overall design of the cabin, you’d notice that there are similarities with that of the XUV700, but it feels more premium. There are a lot of premium elements used in the cabin, like soft touch leatherette padding, and gloss black inserts, and the new 2-spoke steering wheel also gives it a more upmarket look. In terms of the cabin’s design, and even space, there is nothing much to complain about.

However, the choice of the cabin’s colour could have been different. The off-white cabin theme does make the interior feel more airy, but given the conditions we live in, keeping these light materials clean will be a difficult task. We hope Mahindra brings in a darker interior shade for the XEV 9e at a later stage, like it did with the Thar Roxx.

Too. Many. Features.

Mahindra has filled the XEV 9e to the brim with features and it will take you days just to use the most important ones. There are three 12.3-inch screens (digital driver’s display, touchscreen infotainment system, and front passenger display), OTT platform support, app suite (Google Meet, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, etc.). You also get a fixed glass roof, an in-car camera for selfies/meetings, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system which is among the best you can get under Rs 50 lakh.

Some more features include an augmented reality-based heads-up display, park assist, a 360-degree camera, GrooveMe (an app which syncs the interior and exterior lighting elements to the music), and LiveYourMood (an app which has custom ambient lighting, seat setting, and plays music composed by A. R. Rahman).

Mahindra has offered everything you can get in this price and more (except for a powered co-driver seat). However, we’ve seen this before, when a carmaker offers too many features for the price, the chances of them not working properly rises, and it can happen with the XEV 9e as well.

First True Long Range Indian EV

Mahindra has claimed that the XEV 9e, with the larger 79 kWh battery pack, has a real-world range of 500 km. This has been achieved with the carmaker’s new INGLO platform, which houses BYD’s ‘Blade’ battery tech, known to be the best in the world. Even during our 80 km drive, the charge only dropped by 15 percent, which indicated that the rear-world range is closer to, if not more than 500 km.

This much range for a car around Rs 30 lakh is enough if not more for both city and highways drives. Furthermore, its fast charging capabilities which allows the battery pack to be refilled from 20 to 80 percent in just 20 minutes will make the long drives more convenient.

These were our first drive impressions of the Mahindra XEV 9e, and you can read the full review for a more detailed understanding of the electric SUV-coupe. What do you think about the XEV 9e, let us know in the comments below.

