Take A Look At All Cars Launched In November 2024

November saw the introduction of multiple new models, with much attention drawn to Mahindra's new all-electric offerings

The month of November continued this year's excitement of new model introductions, including the Skoda Kylaq along with Mahindra’s XEV 9e and BE 6e. While the Kylaq is the latest model that enters the subcompact SUV segment, Mahindra’s duo adds to the growing electric car market. And that’s not all, as a few luxury carmakers also joined into the action. Here’s a detailed overview of all the cars launched in November 2024.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

We finally got the new-gen Dzire, which, although based on the fourth-gen Swift, looks completely different from it. Design updates include a wide grille, sleek LED DRLs, new 15-inch alloy wheels, and a Y-shaped pattern in the LED tail lights.

The interior of the 2024 Dzire features a layout similar to that of the Swift, but with a different black and beige color scheme. Feature highlights include a 9-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags as standard. It also scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash tests, a first for a Maruti. It is offered with a new 82 PS/112 Nm 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox. Prices for the 2024 Dzire range from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda officially launched the Kylaq with a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). However, the Czech carmaker will announce the SUV’s full pricing on December 2, with deliveries set to begin from January 2025. The Kylaq will compete with other sub-4m SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Maruti Brezza.

It features a split headlight setup, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and wraparound LED tail lights. It also boasts one of the longest wheelbases in its segment at 2,566 mm. Inside, the Kylaq shares many design elements with the Kushaq’s interior and comes equipped with tech like a 10-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, powered front seats with ventilation, keyless entry, and a single-pane sunroof. It is powered by a 115 PS/ 178 Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mahindra BE 6e

Having earlier revealed its concept form, Mahindra launched the production-ready BE 6e with a starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). It is a part of Mahindra's new EV-specific 'Born Electric' sub-brand and is built on the carmaker's INGLO platform, designed specifically for EVs. The BE 6e is offered with two battery pack options – 59 kWh and 79 kWh –, both configured with a rear-wheel drivetrain (RWD) only. The 59 kWh unit is paired with a 231 PS electric motor, delivering an MIDC-claimed range of 535 km, while the 79 kWh unit is mated to a 286 PS electric motor, offering an MIDC-claimed range of 682 km.

Feature-wise, the BE 6e comes with a dual-display setup for the infotainment system and digital driver's display, an illuminated fixed panoramic glass roof, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, dual wireless phone chargers, dual-zone climate control, and ventilated front-row seats. Safety features include Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera system, and 7 airbags.

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra also launched the XEV 9e, which starts at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the BE 6e, its complete pricing is yet to be disclosed. The XEV 9e also shares most of its features with the BE 6e, including battery pack options. Inside, it features a triple-screen layout with an entertainment screen for the front passenger.

The XEV 9e’s 59 kWh battery pack is paired with the same 231 PS electric motor, and the 79 kWh battery pack is also mated to the same 286 PS electric motor, however with different range figures. The claimed range is 542 km with the smaller battery pack and 656 km with the larger unit. Both options currently come with a RWD setup, with an all-wheel drive (AWD) configuration expected soon.

Also Read: These Are The Upcoming Cars That Are Set To Be Launched This December

MG Hector Plus Gets Two New Variants

MG Motor added two new variants to the Hector Plus’s lineup: the Select Pro which costs Rs 19.72 lakh, and the Smart Pro that is priced Rs 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Select Pro now comes with a CVT automatic transmission option.

The Smart Pro variant now offers a 7-seat option in addition to the 6-seat layout. Both variants include features like LED projector headlights, a 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, a wireless phone charger, and a powered driver’s seat. Both are offered with 143 PS/ 250 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and 170 PS/ 350 Nm 2-litre diesel engine options.

Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition

If you are looking for exclusivity with the Aircross, Citroen has launched a limited-run Xplorer Edition. This special edition brings a bunch of stylish updates to both the exterior and interior, along with a few extra features. It is available across the mid-spec Plus and top-spec Max trims with two options: Standard Pack and Optional Pack.

The Optional Pack adds a rear entertainment screen and dual-port adapter, while the Standard Pack includes body decals, footwell lighting, and a dashcam. The Aircross Xplorer Edition is available with two engine options: an 82 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former can be had only with 5-speed manual while the latter can be had with either a 6-speed manual, or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance

Mercedes launched the AMG C 63 S E Performance at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom), which features several upgrades over standard C-Class. First and foremost being its powertrain, which boasts a Formula 1-derived 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated with an electric motor, producing a combined 680 PS and 1,020 Nm. It is paired to 9-speed automatic transmission and offers an electric-only range of 13 km.

In terms of design, the AMG C63 S E Performance looks more striking than the regular C-Class, with a sportier grille, red accents all-around the exterior and 20-inch forged AMG alloy wheels. It also gets AMG-specific upgrades and features a panoramic sunroof along with tech like an 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display, and a 15-speaker Burmester audio system.

BMW M340i

The updated BMW M340i has been launched at Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2024 M340i now comes with two additional paint options: Arctic Race Blue and Fire Red. Other exterior changes include blacked-out 19-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers. The interior layout remains unchanged, featuring an all-black cabin theme with leather seats and contrasting blue stitching.

Even in the engine department, it remains untouched and continues to be powered by the 3-litre 6-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that delivers 374 PS and 500 Nm. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds. BMW offers it with an all-wheel drive (AWD) option.

Also Read: Kia Syros Debut Date Out, Launch Expected Soon

New BMW M5

BMW also launched the latest generation of the M5 in India, priced at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom). It features a 4.4-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a single electric motor, delivering a combined output of 727 PS and 1,000 Nm. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering an electric-only range of 69 km.

Feature highlights include M multifunction seats, an M-spec steering wheel, unique ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 14.9-inch touchscreen, and an 18-speaker, 655-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

2024 BMW M2

BMW’s final launch in November was the updated M2, which costs Rs 1.03 crore (ex-showroom). The key update in the 2024 M2 is a performance increment from its 3-litre turbo-petrol engine, along with minor styling changes inside and out. It now features black surrounds for the ‘M2’ badges which are now finished in silver, a blacked-out quad exhaust system, and a new set of alloy wheels. Inside, it gets an all-black cabin theme with red accents all around.

The 2024 M2 produces 480 PS and up to 600 Nm. It is offered with two transmission options: a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Feature highlights include a 14.9-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, connected car, heads-up display, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

2024 Audi Q7

German carmaker Audi launched its updated SUV the Q7 at Rs 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom). It receives its first update after a 2-year gap, which includes a refreshed look with an updated octagonal grille, newly designed front and rear bumpers, and 19-inch alloy wheels. However, the changes are limited to the exterior, as the interior retains the familiar layout with an all-black cabin theme and tan leather seat upholstery.

The 2024 Q7 is powered by the same 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine producing 345 PS and 500 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. In terms of features it gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 4-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety features include eight airbags, a 360-degree parking camera and ADAS.

Suzuki e-Vitara

Globally, Suzuki revealed the e-Vitara, which is the production-ready version of the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept. Maruti is expected to launch the India-spec eVX sometime during the summer of 2025. In international markets, the Suzuki e-Vitara is available with two battery pack options: a 49 kWh battery and the other a 61 kWh. The former is coupled to a 144 PS/189 Nm electric motor, while the latter can be had with either a 174 PS/189 Nm electric motor or 249 PS/300 Nm electric motor. Though the exact driving range hasn’t been confirmed, it’s expected to offer a range of up to 600 km.

The eVitara gets features like a digital driver's display, a touchscreen system, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. In India, the e-Vitara is likely to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

These were all the cars that were launched and revealed in November 2024. Which one would be your pick? Let us know in the comments.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Dzire AMT