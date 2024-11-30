These Are The Upcoming Cars That Are Set To Be Launched This December

Apart from two new-generation models, Hyundai might also debut its all-electric Creta this December

While 2024 is almost over, the series of new car launches are not done yet. The last month of this year will witness new car launches and possibly some debuts as well, from brands like Honda, Toyota, Kia, and Hyundai. Let’s have a look at all the cars that are expected to be launched or debut in the last month of 2024.

Skoda Kylaq

Launch - December 2

Although the starting price for the Skoda Kylaq has been announced, which is Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), the automaker still hasn’t disclosed its full variant-wise prices. Skoda will announce the complete prices for the Kylaq on December 2, and with that it will also open the order books for the sub-4m SUV.

The Kylaq is loaded with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated and powered front seats, auto AC, and wireless phone charger. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear parking camera.

Skoda is offering the Kylaq with a 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine mated with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

2024 Honda Amaze

Launch - December 4

Expected Price: Rs 7.50 lakh

The Honda Amaze is set to receive a generational update on December 4. Based on the recent design sketch teasers and spy shots, the new Amaze gets a complete design overhaul and now it looks like a baby Honda City.

Honda could offer the new Amaze with amenities like a big touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and a LaneWatch camera like the one seen on the City. Features such as auto AC and cruise control will be carried over from its outgoing version. Its safety kit could also include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

The automaker will likely retain the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offered with the outgoing version of the Amaze. This engine comes paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox.

2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Launch - December 11

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh

Toyota globally unveiled the new-generation Camry in late 2023, and now the same is set to arrive on our shores on December 11. Being a generation upgrade, the new Camry gets a fresh design, including a large grille, sharp-looking LED headlights and tail lights, and new 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it comes with a big 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch driver display. Other features on board the new Camry include a 10-inch heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, telematics, connected car tech, dual-zone AC, and ventilated/heated seats with powered and memory functions.

The new Camry uses an updated 2.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine paired with Toyota’s strong hybrid system. It has a combined output of 232 PS in the all-wheel-drive (AWD) version. The new Camry also comes in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) version with a reduced power output of 225 PS.

Kia Syros

Debut - December 19

Expected Price: Rs 9 lakh

The Kia Syros is set to be the next big launch from the Korean automaker in India and its debut has now been confirmed for December 19. The Syros will reportedly slot between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs, and will likely use the same powertrain options as the Sonet, including an 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.

In terms of features, it could get a similar dual-display setup as seen in the Sonet and Seltos, auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger. Safety features could include 6 airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a reversing camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Hyundai Creta EV

Expected Debut - December 2024

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

With Hyundai having confirmed the Creta EV’s launch for January 2025, we believe it might start putting out the teasers of the electric SUV (and possibly reveal) it in December itself. Based on the previous spy shots, the all-electric Creta will look almost similar to its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart but will likely have some EV-specific changes.

Hyundai is yet to disclose the details about Creta EV’s battery pack and electric motor. However, we expect it to have multiple battery pack options offering a claimed range of over 400 km.

These are all the cars that will go on sale and be showcased in the last month of 2024. Which one are you the most excited for? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Skoda Kylaq on road price