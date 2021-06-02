Soon You'll Be Able To Buy A Mercedes-Benz Directly From The Company With Standard Offers And Prices

Modified On Jun 03, 2021 03:38 PM By Sonny

It enables customers to access increased inventory and avail uniform prices and offers from the manufacturer directly

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has announced a restructuring for its retail process to make it more streamlined while also offering a better experience for new and existing customers.

Until now, the brand had a standard linear process wherein dealer partners purchase cars from Mercedes-Benz India and customers buy cars from the dealers. In its new retail structure, the customers are no longer limited to the options offered at their nearest dealer as they will be able to purchase directly from the carmaker. This new process will be implemented from October 2021 for the brand’s new car business only.

Here are some of the advantages of this approach, as stated by Mercedes:

Uniform pricing and offers across the country

Like any value-conscious purchase, even in the luxury auto segment, a buyer looks for the best price available. Dealerships tend to have their own offers and incentives on the ex-showroom MRP of a car to ensure the sale is completed. As a result, some customers don’t always get the best deal possible even though it might be a fair one. But if all Indian customers buy directly from the brand, in this case Mercedes, there will be uniformity in the offers and final prices (before tax).

Increased product choice and transparency

Those interested in buying a new Mercedes-Benz may find that some dealers will try to persuade them towards the limited models available in their inventory, instead of trying to cater to their exact needs. The limitations could be based on models and variants available or even finer details such as exterior colour, interior options, additional features and various optional extras. With the new retail process, customers can approach the carmaker directly to try and find the exact model in the desired specification which will then be shipped to their local dealership for the handover. This also makes the buying process more transparent with all choices laid out for the customer to pick from.

More convenient experience

With the purchase contract directly between the carmaker and the customer, the process is simplified. Customers can experience Mercedes-Benz products, the brand and aftersales services via its dealer partners. The order booking can also be made via the carmaker’s online platform.

The new retail structure has multiple benefits for its dealer partners and the carmaker besides offering the above stated advantages to the customers. Such a process is new in the luxury space for the sale of production series models and it could be adopted by other brands in the future if it proves successful for Mercedes-Benz. The luxury brand is on track to launch 15 new cars in India in 2021, the most recent one being the new GLA compact SUV.