Modified On Nov 09, 2022 10:03 PM By Sonny

It will offer a fairly usable range of upto 600km with upto 250kW of fast charging

The EX90 represents Volvo’s vision for the next-generation of electric mobility.

It is packed with LIDAR, radars, sensors and cameras as part of its extensive list of safety features.

New evolutionary styling makes Volvo SUVs even more attractive while keeping them recognisable.

The 111kWh battery pack under the seven-seat SUV promises a range of upto 600km.

Features new 14.5-inch central touchscreen powered by Google and 5G connectivity.

The new-generation of Volvo cars has premiered in the form of the EX90, the Scandinavian carmaker’s new flagship SUV. In typical Volvo fashion, it is bursting with technology like LIDAR-based safety systems, connected car technology and clever bi-directional charging.

EX90 Exterior Design

The all-new Volvo electric SUV features more of an evolutionary design than a radical change from the outgoing lineup. The EX90 is still immediately recognisable as a Volvo offering with those Thor’s hammer headlamps.There is a closed panel with the Volvo badge and diagonal line above the large air dam that takes up most of the front bumper.

At the rear, it still has the Volvo-styled taillamp elements flanking the rear windscreen going up till the roof. However, the main taillights are C-shaped with the lower section stretching onto the tailgate. The bottom edge seems to be rising up at the rear which is good for better air flow as well as improved departure angles.

Its overall shape is smoother for better aerodynamic efficiency but it still has immense road presence as a seven-seater luxury SUV. Those aero-optimised wheels are quite complimentary to the simple and elegant design of the EX90.

EX90 Range and Performance

Volvo’s flagship electric SUV features a 111kWh battery pack good for 600km per charge (as per WLTP). It comes with a dual-motor AWD setup as standard and its max range variant will offer 408PS of power. However, the top specification offers 517PS and 910Nm of performance.

The battery can support fast charging of upto 250kW, which top it from 10 to 80 percent in just around half an hour. Another way of looking at it is that it can regain 180km worth of range in 10 minutes at peak charge capacity.

EX90 Safety Package

It’s no small thing for Volvo to claim that the EX90 is its safest car to date and there is plenty of tech on board to support that statement. The electric SUV packs a LIDAR system that has a detection range of upto 250 metres, supported by an array of sensors, radars and cameras to ensure peak occupant safety. The EX90 packs all the hardware required for fully-autonomous driving technology once it is ready and approved for public use. It can create a real-time 360-degree digital view of the surroundings to detect and identify possible hazards to safe travelling.

Furthermore, Volvo also looks within the cabin for occupant protection, literally. It has special sensors and cameras to check for driver awareness, drowsiness and can even detect if the person is ill and needs immediate medical attention. In all extreme cases, the EX90 can bring itself to a safe stop until the necessary recourse has been taken.

EX90’s Technology-rich Cabin

The layout of the EX90’s interior may appear minimalistic and simple in design, it is bristling with technology. Its 14.5-inch vertically-oriented central display is the star attraction with built-in Google for various Android-powered services and apps from Google Play. The driver gets a sleek widescreen display that only shows the most relevant information. Its steering wheel comes with touch controls but there is no crowding of symbols, once again focussing on minimal distractions for the driver.

The AC vents are integrated into the wide splits across the dashboard that diffuse air in the cabin for more coverage and quieter operation. Other interior details include a panoramic sunroof, 5G connectivity, and a Bowers and Wilkins audio system with headrest integrated speakers. It also allows owners to use their smartphones as the vehicle key with settings that can be stored into profiles for individualised experiences.

High On Sustainability

While it’s all well and good to have an electric car that does not have harmful emissions, there are many more steps required for a car to be as eco-friendly as possible. Volvo is one such carmaker taking those measures to ensure its new products have the smallest-possible carbon footprint through the use of sustainable materials and other eco-friendly measures.

The EX90 is said to comprise 15 percent recycled steel, 25 percent recycled aluminium and 48kgs of recycled plastics and bio-based materials for approximately 15 percent of the plastics.

It also has the hardware for bi-directional charging that can help supply excess energy back to the grid or to power the house appliances, or even top up another EV. However, this feature will be enabled at a later date.

Expected Launch

The EX90 is set to enter production in the USA starting 2023. It is unlikely to come to India before 2024, however, Volvo has just started local assembly of its smallest EV, the XC40 Recharge. This new flagship electric SUV will be taking on the likes of the Audi Q8 e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, and be positioned above upcoming rivals like the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 7.