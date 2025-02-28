All The Confirmed And Expected Cars To Be Launched In India In March 2025

EVs will dominate next month’s launches, with just two ICE-powered models confirmed for launch

In February, automakers mostly introduced model-year updates and special editions to attract buyers, without any big launches. But that is expected to change next month, as India’s biggest carmaker, Maruti plans to launch its first EV. Along with it, Volvo has confirmed the launch of the facelifted version of its flagship SUV, and we also expect an all-electric roadster from a Chinese brand.

Here are all the upcoming cars expected to launch in India in March 2025.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Expected Launch Date: mid-March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

At the 2025 Auto Expo, Maruti unveiled its first all-electric SUV, the e-Vitara, featuring a muscular design and an upscale cabin. While Maruti has not announced an official launch date, we expect the e-Vitara to arrive by mid-March. Some dealerships have already started accepting bookings, and it has also been spotted at a few showrooms ahead of its launch. The e-Vitara will be available with two battery pack options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh, offering a claimed range of over 500 km.

Tata Harrier EV

Expected Launch Date: 31st March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

We also got a closer look at the production-spec Tata Harrier EV at the Auto Expo, which is expected to launch by the end of March. It largely retains the design of the ICE-powered Harrier while featuring EV-specific elements to make them look apart. While details on its powertrain are yet to be revealed, Tata has confirmed that the Harrier EV will feature dual electric motors and an all-wheel-drive system, delivering 500 Nm of torque.

MG Cyberster

Expected Launch Date: Second half of March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom)

After its unveiling at the 2025 Auto Expo, MG is expected to launch its first all-electric two-door convertible, the Cyberster, in India. It recently set the record for the fastest car to clock 0-100 kmph on Sambhar Salt Lake, achieving the sprint in just 3.2 seconds. The Cyberster is equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack that is coupled to dual electric motors producing 510 PS and 725 Nm. Upon launch, MG will offer the Cyberster through its 'Select' dealerships.

2025 Kia EV6

Expected Launch Date: mid-March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 63 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia is expected to launch the facelifted EV6 in India in the first half of March. It features design updates in the form of tweaked LED headlights and a revised alloy wheel design, while the interior gets a new two-spoke steering wheel and an updated centre console. Key features include dual 12.3-inch displays, a 12-inch heads-up display, and ADAS. The 2025 EV6 will be offered with a larger 84 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of over 650 km.

Volvo XC90 Facelift

Launch Date: 04 March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom)

Volvo recently confirmed the launch of the 2025 XC90 facelift, set to debut on March 4. It features minor cosmetic updates, including a refreshed bumper, sleeker LED headlights and taillights, and a new set of alloy wheels.

The cabin of the 2025 XC90 will see a revamp and is expected to come equipped with features such as an 11.2-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch driver’s display, four-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Volvo is likely to offer it with the same mild-hybrid petrol engine but could also introduce a plug-in hybrid option.

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680

Launch Date: 17 March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes has confirmed the launch of the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series on March 17, 2025. It will be the sportiest Maybach ever and the first two-seater model under the nameplate. The Maybach SL 680 features a premium design with a dual-tone red and black exterior, sleek LED headlights, and large 21-inch alloy wheels that enhance its elegance.

The interior showcases luxury with a dual-tone white and grey cabin theme, along with Maybach-specific elements. Top features include an 11.9-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and powered seats with memory functions. Underneath the hood, the SL 680 features a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that puts out 585 PS and 800 Nm, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 4 seconds.

Let us know in the comments below, which of the above mentioned models you are most excited about.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.