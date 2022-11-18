Modified On Nov 18, 2022 04:40 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The new generation Innova will officially debut on November 25

Unofficial bookings for the Innova Hycross have begun at some dealerships across the country.

The new Innova will feature a more SUV-ish design with several modern and premium visual elements.

Panoramic sunroof confirmed; likely to get a 360-degree camera and ADAS as well.

Will introduce a new strong-hybrid powertrain option with a 2-litre petrol engine.

Expected to be priced from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Some dealerships across the country are now accepting unofficial bookings for the Toyota Innova Hycross. The booking amount may vary from dealer to dealer but as per our sources, the amount has been set for Rs 50,000. Toyota is going to globally reveal the new Innova on November 21 and its Indian debut will follow on November 25.

Toyota India has already started teasing the Innova Hycross, showing its SUV-like stance with modern styling and the panoramic sunroof. Its latest teaser shows its new light signature of the LED headlights.

The Innova Hycross will be a completely new car featuring a new platform and powertrains. Ditching its predecessor’s ladder-on-frame chassis and rear-wheel drive, the Hycross will be underpinned by a monocoque chassis and will be front-wheel drive. Both above-mentioned traits are a first for the Innova nameplate!

Another first for the Innova will be the use of a strong-hybrid system assisting a 2-litre petrol engine. The 193PS power unit is also offered on the new generation Prius, which Toyota claims offers around 24kmpl. The engine could also be offered without the hybrid assist, possibly for the lower variants. Importantly, the diesel powertrain won’t be offered with the Hycross.

A panoramic sunroof and roof-mounted AC vents have been confirmed in one of the teasers. It would be a more feature-rich offering than the Innova Crysta, possibly gaining more niceties like a larger touchscreen system, ventilated seats, and a 360-degree camera. Its safety could be enhanced by advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which would be a first for Toyota in India.

Toyota is expected to launch the new Innova Hycross in India in January 2023, with prices likely to start from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker won’t discontinue the Innova Crysta and it will be sold alongside the newer model.