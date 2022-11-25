Modified On Nov 25, 2022 12:58 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The new-generation MPV gets new underpinnings, premium features and a hybrid powertrain

One of the most revered MPVs of India, the Toyota Innova, has undergone an evolutionary update. Toyota has debuted the all-new Innova Hycross in India and has commenced its bookings for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The prices are likely to be announced in January at the Auto Expo, and the deliveries will also commence from the same month.

Variant-wise Prices

The Innova Hycross is offered in five variants, namely G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O).

Variants Powertrain Seating configuration G Non-hybrid petrol 7, 8 GX Non-hybrid petrol 7, 8 VX Strong-hybrid petrol 7, 8 ZX Strong-hybrid petrol 7, 7 with Ottoman

The strong-hybrid powertrain can be opted only with the top-spec VX and ZX trims. It continues to be offered in seven and seater configurations, which basically means a three-seater bench for the third-row and captain seats or another three seater for the second row.

Exterior Design Changes

Toyota has dismissed the Innova’s traditional MPV looks for a more butch, bolder, and SUV-ish design. It looks like a swanky Toyota but not quite like an Innova anymore. The front profile is more prominent and upright, carrying elements like a honeycomb mesh grille and sleeker headlamps and DRLs housed in between elements of the chunky bumper.

The side profile is highlighted by bigger 18-inch alloys, thin body cladding, flared wheel arches, and a slightly tapering roof. In case you’re wondering, it is slightly bigger than the Crysta but the most significant change with the new monocoque chassis is the 100mm longer wheelbase.

At the back, the profile ditches the Crysta’s flat and upright profile for a mildly arched back. It also has new wraparound LED tail lights and a chunky layered rear bumper.

Modern Interior Design

The Hycross’ complete interior makeover makes it look like a modern and more premium offering. It features a dual-tone black and brown theme accented by brushed silver accents, with a healthy dose of soft touch materials. The gear lever has been mounted on the upright centre console, just below the AC vents. The practicality factor of the Hycross seems to be retained with various storage areas around the cabin.

New Premium Features For The New Innova

The Hycross is also a huge step-up over the Crysta in terms of features. It gets a host of new and premium comforts:

Panoramic sunroof

7-inch digital driver’s display

10-inch touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

JBL sound system

Connected car technology (telematics)

Electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats

Power adjustable captain seats in the second row (6-seater layout)

Dual 10-inch rear touchscreen systems

Ambient lighting

Full LED lighting

Increased Safety Features

Toyota has increased the safety quotient of the Innova in its new Hycross iteration with various new features. The highlights among them are:

360-degree camera

ADAS - adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, auto high beam assist, forward collision warning

Blind spot monitor

Six airbags

Hill hold/descent control

ESP

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

Engine Specifications

Specifications 2-litre non-hybrid 2-litre strong-hybrid Power 174PS 186PS (system), 152PS (engine) and 113PS (motor) Torque 205Nm 187Nm (engine) and 206Nm (motor) Transmission CVT e-CVT Fuel FE (ARAI) - 21.1kmpl

While the Innova’s petrol engine has been downsized from 2.7-litres to a 2-litre unit in the Hycross, it still packs a decent punch. It can achieve the 0-100kmph sprint in 9.5 seconds. Furthermore, this new engine can also be had with strong-hybrid tech that adds a battery and a couple of motors for vastly improved fuel economy.

The technology is the same that we see on the Hyryder, which uses electric propulsion for low-RPM travelling, making it more frugal in the city runs. There’s no diesel engine or even a manual gearbox here, which might be a big miss for commercial buyers interested in the Innova Hycross.

