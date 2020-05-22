Skoda-Volkswagen’s Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos Rivals On Track To Start Production This Year

Modified On May 22, 2020 04:40 PM By Sonny for Skoda Vision IN

New compact SUVs will be launched in Q1 2021

Skoda-VW has resumed work on development of India 2.0 models based on the new MQB A0 IN platform.

The Pune facility is being prepared to start production of new compact SUV models in 2020 itself.

SUVs debuted at Auto Expo 2020 as Skoda Vision IN concept and VW Taigun.

Skoda-VW to implement new operating procedures at all facilities to ensure safety.

The Skoda-Volkswagen duo had unveiled its 2020 product lineup at Auto Expo 2020. It includes BS6 updates alongside new SUV models under the India 2.0 business plan. This was delayed by the coronavirus lockdown, but Skoda-VW has now resumed preparations to start production of the SUVs later this year.

Skoda-VW has prepared a new standard operating procedure to resume work at its Pune and Aurangabad facilities. The Pune facility has resumed work on the new models based on the MQB A0 IN platform, the localised version of the VW Group’s smallest modular platform. That includes developments for the start of production of the new SUVs, the first of which will be the Skoda VISION IN concept-based SUV and Volkswagen Taigun showcased at Auto Expo 2020. Skoda-VW has already resumed the process of setting up a new body shop and engine shop as part of the India 2.0 project to cater to the production of the upcoming models.

With work on the upcoming models resumed in Pune, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India (ŠAVWIPL) is aiming to kick-start production later this year. This will be followed by India 2.0 compact SUVs, which are expected to launch in Q1 2021 as announced earlier. These compact SUVs will be followed by new-gen models of the Rapid and the Vento. The current scenario will not affect the India 2.0 plan as assured by Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, who has said, "We are not reassessing our ambitions for India based on what's happening now." The sedans will later be followed by new hatchback and sub-4m SUV offerings as well.

