Skoda-VW’s Creta Rivals To Offer Both DSG & Automatic Options

Published On Mar 18, 2020 03:40 PM By Sonny for Skoda Vision IN

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda VISION IN-based compact SUVs to be powered by new turbo-petrol engines only

VW Taigun and Skoda VISION IN confirmed to launch in early 2021.

Both SUVs will share 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

The 1.0-litre TSI will be offered with a choice of 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT in the Taigun and VISION IN.

Only the 1.5-litre TSI to offer the 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). Manual unlikely for 1.5-litre TSI.

The Skoda and Volkswagen entrants to the compact SUV segment in India are scheduled to arrive in early 2021. While it was confirmed earlier that they will be powered by the new 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, the transmission details were not specified. However, on the basis of recent VW launches, both engines should get their own automatic options.

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine has debuted in the BS6 Polo and Vento where it is offered with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor automatic. Meanwhile, the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine has been launched with the new T-Roc where it is offered only with a 7-speed DSG automatic. We expect the same transmission options on the Volkswagen Taigun and the production-spec Skoda VISION IN, which will be powered by the same two engines.

The Taigun and Skoda SUVs will be based on the VW Group’s localised platform, the MQB A0 IN. There will be no diesel engine on offer. In order to be competitively priced against rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, it would make sense for Skoda-VW to offer the 6-speed AT option with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol as a more affordable option. The more refined and advanced 7-speed DSG can be offered with the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo engine in the top-spec variants, similar to what Hyundai has done with the new Creta. Hyundai offers its 115PS naturally aspirated petrol engine with the choice of a 6-speed manual and CVT automatic while the 140PS turbo-petrol is only offered with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic in the higher-specced variants of the Creta.

So far, the 1.0-litre TSI is being offered in a 110PS/175Nm state of tune in the Polo and Vento. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre TSI in the T-Roc is rated at 150PS of power and 250Nm of torque. The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda VISION IN-derived SUV are expected to offer the same performance from both engines. They are due to be launched in the first quarter of 2021 to rival other premium offerings in the compact SUV segment like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and Renault Captur. Both the VW and Skoda compact SUV are expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh.