Skoda-Volkswagen To Launch Baleno, Elite i20 & Vitara Brezza, Venue Rivals In 2022

Published On Feb 04, 2020 08:00 AM By Sonny

The VW Group is looking to cover all compact segments in India with new highly localised MQB AO IN platform

Skoda-VW to offer new hatchback and sub-4m SUV offerings.

They will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform as part of India 3.0.

New VW hatchback will succeed Polo while Skoda hatchback is likely to be the spiritual successor of the Fabia.

Both brands will enter the sub-4m SUV segment in India for the first time.

The hatchbacks and sub-4m SUVs should be powered by 1.0-litre turbo-petrol only.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is looking to populate various segments across the Indian market. The brand is kicking off an onslaught of SUVs and compact sedans as part of its plans for India 2.0, while the next stage includes hatchbacks and sub-4m SUVs as India 2.0.

Both brands recently unveiled two different types of compact SUVs which will make their way into production in 2021- the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda VISION IN . The 2021 compact SUVs and compact sedans will be followed by a new premium hatchback and sub-4m SUV based on the MQB A0 IN platform. There will be one each for both brand portfolios in India.

2019 Skoda Fabia

For Volkswagen, the new hatchback will be the successor to the Polo and while the Skoda hatchback will be the India-spec equivalent for the new Fabia (yet to be revealed globally). These would rival the likes of the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Honda Jazz and Tata Altroz. A sub-4m SUV would be new territory for both brands in India to take on the likes of the Hyundai Venue , Kia QYI, Mahindra XUV300 and upcoming models from new brands coming to India.

The new hatchback and sub-4m SUV models should be powered by the VW Group’s new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It will be offered with the choice of a manual and DSG automatic transmission. Expect these models to get a CNG variant as well. These new offerings are part of Skoda-VW India 3.0 and are slated to launch here most likely in 2022.

