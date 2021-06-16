Skoda’s Hyundai Creta-rival To Launch Soon

Published On Jun 16, 2021 01:10 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

Deliveries of the SUV are set to begin from July

Official bookings will commence after the price announcement.

The SUV will be available in three variants: Active, Ambition, and Style.

Skoda will offer the Kushaq with two turbo-petrol engines: 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI.

Expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Just a few days after commencing the series production of the Kushaq SUV at its Pune plant, Skoda has announced it will be launched on June 28. Bookings will open after the price reveal while deliveries will begin from July.

The Kushaq is Skoda’s first locally manufactured model to be based on the new modular MQB-A0-IN platform. It will be offered with two petrol engines: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (115PS/178Nm) and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (150PS/250Nm) -- the same engine as the Volkswagen T-Roc. While both engines will get a 6-speed manual as standard, the 1.0-litre unit will come with the option of a 6-speed torque converter while the other engine will get a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic).

The SUV will be available in a total of three variants: Active, Ambition, and Style. Skoda could also offer a Monte Carlo Edition at a later date. While we will have to wait for a detailed variant-wise equipment list, Skoda has revealed some of the features. The Kushaq will get ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen system, wireless charging, a sunroof, connected car tech, and a 6-speaker sound system with a subwoofer. Safety will be covered by up to six airbags, electronic stability control (as standard), and front and rear parking sensors.

Skoda is expected to price the Kushaq from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will go up against the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and the upcoming VW Taigun.