Even with a higher price of approx Rs 10 lakh, the 2024 X-Trail falls short on some features compared to the Kodiaq

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail has been launched in India in a single variant. It arrives as a completely built-up unit (CBU) in limited numbers, and joins the Nissan Magnite as the only other offering from the Japanese automaker in India.

Being a full-size SUV, the new X-Trail goes up against popular segment rivals, which includes one of the crowd favourites, the Skoda Kodiaq. While both are flagship models, the new-gen X-Trail misses out on some useful premium features that the Kodiaq offers. Let's check them out

A 12-speaker Sound System

The Skoda Kodiaq features a premium Canton 12-speaker audio system, whereas the fourth-gen X-Trail comes with only 6 speakers. Both SUVs, however, are equipped with similarly sized infotainment systems, each featuring an 8-inch touchscreen unit.

A Powered Tailgate

A notable comfort and convenience feature in Skoda’s flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, is the powered tailgate with gesture control, which is especially useful when your hands are full with shopping bags or luggage. This feature is absent in Nissan’s full-size SUV.

Connected Car Tech

One of the notable features that modern carmakers provide is connected car technology, which enables you to access certain car functions with the help of your smartphone. The Skoda Kodiaq’s connected car tech includes features such as car tracking, geofencing, tow alert, and even roadside assistance (RSA). In contrast, the new X-Trail does not offer any connected car features.

12-way Power-adjustable Front Seats

Another feature which is missing in the 2024 X-Trail is power adjustment for the front seats. The Skoda Kodiaq is offered with 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with three memory functions on offer on both the front seats. In contrast, the fourth-gen X-Trail only provides manual 6-way adjustment for the front seats.

9 Airbags

In terms of safety, the Skoda Kodiaq has an advantage with its 9 airbags, compared to the 7 airbags available in the new-gen X-Trail. The additional airbags in the Kodiaq include curtain airbags at the front and rear.

Prices and Rivals

Skoda retails the Kodiaq at Rs 39.99 lakh while the Nissan X-Trail is priced at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both the SUVs rival other full-size offerings such as the Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, and MG Gloster.

