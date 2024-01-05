Modified On Jan 05, 2024 10:55 AM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

The Slavia and Kushaq have been the key drivers in Skoda’s recent success in India

Skoda India has marked a significant milestone by surpassing the ‘1 lakh cars sold’ mark within a span of two years. The achievement underscores the success of the company's strategy tailored specifically for the Indian market, primarily led by the introductions of the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia models. These launches notably propelled sales figures that previously took over six years for the company to attain.

Not An Easy Task

While 2022 was a record-breaking year for Skoda India due to the successful introduction of the Kushaq and Slavia, the momentum in 2023 faced hurdles due to supply issues. Despite these challenges, the marque managed to sell 48,755 units between January 1 and December 31, 2023. Despite the challenging times, Skoda kept frequently updating the two fresh models by introducing special editions and new variants with additional features to meet the customer demand.

What’s Next?

For now, Skoda India’s portfolio only consists of three cars, namely the Kushaq, Slavia and Kodiaq. That said, it is expected to bring a couple of new models to our shores in the form of the Skoda Octavia RS and Skoda Enyaq iV midsize electric SUV. We are also expecting the Czech carmaker to either introduce the facelifted iterations of the Kushaq-Slavia duo or give it a few MY24 (model year) updates to keep things fresh.

