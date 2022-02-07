Skoda Slavia Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of March Launch

Published On Feb 07, 2022 03:08 PM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia

The Slavia was seen with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a sunroof, suggesting it likely was the range-topping Style trim

Test drives to begin towards the end of February.

Series production of the sedan is already underway.

Skoda will offer it in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

To get a 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and a digital driver’s display.

Will be available with the Kushaq’s 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Slavia has reached showrooms ahead of its launch in March and its test drives are scheduled to begin from the end of February. Customer deliveries will be underway right after the launch of the Slavia. Skoda had commenced series production of the new compact sedan last month.









The Slavia pictured was finished in the Crystal Blue shade. It was likely to be the range-topping Style trim thanks to the presence of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights, fog lamps, and even a sunroof. Skoda will offer the sedan in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

Inside, the Skoda sedan was seen with the new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, black and beige dashboard layout, and a two-spoke steering. Skoda has equipped the Slavia with auto climate control, a digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and connected car tech. Safety features on board include up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and electronic stability control.

Here’s a look at its engine-gearbox combo:

Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Power 115PS 150PS Torque 178Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG*

*dual-clutch automatic

We expect Skoda to price the Slavia from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan will face competition from the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and Volkswagen Vento.