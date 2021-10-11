Skoda Slavia Officially Teased Under New Camouflage Ahead Of Reveal Later This Year

Published On Oct 11, 2021 07:12 PM By Sonny for Skoda Slavia

The successor to the Rapid will be bigger and a more premium offering

Just a few days after announcing the name of the Rapid’s successor as the Slavia, we have our first official peek at the camouflaged model.

The camouflage, whose design was chosen via a contest, covers more of the car than the wrap’s we’d seen on test mules.

The Slavia shares its underpinnings and powertrains with the Kushaq.

Its design will be noticeably similar to the larger Skoda sedans like the Octavia and Superb.

It will be revealed by the end of 2021 with the launch in early 2022.

Skoda has announced that its replacement for the Rapid compact sedan will be called the Slavia. We’ve now got our first official teaser of the new sedan’s pre-production test mule, wrapped in camouflage.

The carmaker had given us similar teasers for its previous new car, the Kushaq. Skoda has draped the Slavia in a special camouflage that was selected via a design contest held over the last couple of months. It doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming sedan but you can get an idea of its overall shape. The Slavia seems to get a sporty air dam below the iconic Skoda grille, flanked by new LED headlamps.

The Slavia seems larger than the Rapid with smoother lines that resemble the styling of its larger siblings, the Octavia and Superb. It has been teased with blacked out wheels and the test mule has prominent ground clearance for a sedan, likely using a suspension setup specifically tuned for Indian road conditions.

The Slavia is the second model under the carmaker’s India 2.0 strategy and based on the same localised MQB A0-IN platform as the Kushaq. It will be offered with the same turbo-petrol powertrains too: 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI, both with a 6-speed manual transmission and their respective automatic transmission options.

Skoda will be revealing the Slavia towards the end of 2021 with its launch likely in early 2022. It will resume its rivalry with the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the upcoming replacement for the Volkswagen Vento. The more premium Slavia is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh compared to the Rapid which starts from Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).