Published On Sep 05, 2024 07:00 PM By Dipan for Skoda Slavia

While the powertrains and features remain the same, the Slavia Monte Carlo edition features some black elements on the outside and has a red and black theme on the inside

The sportier-looking Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo was launched recently with prices ranging from Rs 15.79 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This new special edition of the Slavia features a lot of blacked-out elements like the grille and alloy wheels, while packing in a new colour scheme in the interior. Let us take a look at all that’s new in the Slavia Monte Carlo trim with the help of 10 images.

Front

As the special edition is based on the standard model’s top-spec Prestige variant, the Slavia Monte Carlo gets auto-LED projector-based headlights and LED DRLs. However, what is different is that the chrome highlights around the grille and above the fog lamps are now blacked out. There’s also a black insert on the lower half of the bumper on both sides.

Side

At the side, the new Slavia Monte Carlo gets a blacked-out treatment for the ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) and the 16-inch alloy wheels. The front fenders now sport the ‘Monte Carlo’ badges. The window garnish has been blacked out too, and there is new black body side moulding. The door handles get dark chrome accents and there’s a blacked-out roof as well that’s more noticeable from this angle.

Rear

The rear of the Slavia Monte Carlo has black badges and a black boot lip spoiler. The rear bumper, which houses a chrome strip on the standard model, has now been replaced with a black strip. Skoda has also given it a black diffuser to go with the sporty character. There's also a black strip connecting the tail lights as well.

Also Read: Here Are All The Cars Launched And Revealed In August 2024

Interior, Features and Safety

The interior is completely blacked out and it features a red trim insert running across the dashboard. The 8-inch digital driver’s display also gets a red theme to complement the new special edition. The pedals now have a metal finish.

Talking about the seats, they get a black leatherette upholstery with red inserts and stitching of the same colour. This red stitching has also been carried onto the front centre armrest and the door pads. Both the front and rear headrests get a ‘Monte Carlo’ embossing, while the doors feature ‘Monte Carlo’ scuff plates.

The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo continues to come with a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 8 speakers, and a subwoofer. It also gets auto AC with rear vents, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and a single-pane sunroof.

In terms of safety, it continues to feature a suite comprising six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a hill-hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

Also Read: New Electric Vehicle Range Norms In India Explained Feat. Tata EVs

Powertrain

The Slavia Monte Carlo edition comes with both the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/ 178 Nm) and the 1.5-litre engine (150 PS/250 Nm). The smaller engine is mated with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the 1.5-litre engine is available with the 7-speed DCT only.

Price and Rivals

Prices of the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo range from Rs 15.79 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other compact sedans like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz and the Volkswagen Virtus.

Do you like the new design elements the Skoda Slavia gets with the Monte Carlo edition? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Slavia on road price