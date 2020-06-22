Skoda Rapid 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol Manual Fuel Efficiency: Claimed vs Real

Published On Jun 22, 2020 08:55 AM By Rohit for New Skoda Rapid

The Skoda Rapid 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.97kmpl. Can it stay true to that in real-world driving conditions?

Skoda-Volkswagen has converted its entire Indian portfolio into petrol-only offerings in the BS6 era. In line with this plan, Skoda launched three models on May 26 including the updated Rapid , which comes with a new BS6 petrol engine. It is priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2020 compact sedan shares its new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (110PS/175Nm) motor with its cousin, the Volkswagen Vento . While Skoda launched the Rapid with only a 6-speed MT option, a 6-speed AT is expected soon. Let’s take a look at the engine specs, the claimed fuel efficiency, and the actual fuel efficiency of the Rapid we tested:

Engine Displacement 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Power 110PS Torque 175Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 18.97kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (city) 12.79kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (highway) 17.13kmpl

As per our test, the Rapid fell short by a little over 6kmpl in the city, but it wasn’t far off from its claimed fuel-efficiency figure on the highway.

Now let’s see how it performed in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) 14.64kmpl 15.79kmpl 13.65kmpl

If your major usage is restricted to the city with light highway journeys, the Rapid will return a fuel-efficiency figure of almost 14kmpl. However, if you use the sedan mainly on wide stretches of roads and highways, the fuel efficiency should go up by more than 2kmpl. In case your travel is equally split between the city and highway, expect the Rapid to deliver a mileage of around 15kmpl.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving, climate conditions, and the car’s health. If you own a Rapid 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual, please feel free to share your findings with us in the comment section below.

