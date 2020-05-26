Skoda Superb Facelift Launched In India At Rs 29.99 Lakh

Published On May 26, 2020 02:19 PM By Dhruv for Skoda Superb

The Superb facelift brings with it increased power, additional features and tweaked styling

Available in two variants.

Features minor design updates on the exterior.

Under the skin, it gets a new 2.0-litre TSI engine.

It can now only be had with automatic transmission.

Feature additions include a 360-degree camera and Virtual Cockpit system.

Rivals the Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Skoda first introduced the Superb facelift at Auto Expo 2020 and after a delay in its initial launch plans, it has finally gone ahead and launched the luxury sedan. The Superb facelift is available in two variants: Sportline and Laurin & Klement. The prices of both are given in the table below.

Variant New Price Old Price (1.8 TSI AT) Difference Sportline Rs 29.99 lakh Rs 28.99 lakh Rs 1 lakh Laurin & Klement Rs 32.99 lakh Rs 30.99 lakh Rs 2 lakh

all prices, ex-showroom India

Skoda has altogether ditched the diesel engine of the Superb and even the 1.8-litre TSI petrol motor has now been replaced by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI engine. It’s rated to put out 190PS and 320Nm with all the power and torque making its way to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission or direct-shift gearbox (dual-clutch automatic). Unlike its predecessor, the Superb’s petrol engine is not available with a manual transmission. According to Skoda, the Superb facelift returns a healthy fuel efficiency of 15.10kmpl.

There are minor changes to the exterior of the Superb as well. The headlamp units now feature matrix LED lights and LED fog lamps with cornering function, while the grille and bumpers have been tweaked, and the updated tail lamps are now connected with a strip of chrome. Skoda has upped the styling by offering different 17-inch alloy wheel designs for the two variants. The Sportline variant is available in three colour options: Moon White, Race Blue and Steel Grey, while the Laurin & Klement variant is being offered in five: Lava Blue, Magic Black, Magnetic Brown, Business Grey and Moon White.

On the inside, the Laurin & Klement model gets a beige interior whereas the Sportline variant gets a racier all-black interior generously draped in Alcantara.

The luxury sedan also sees feature updates. Apart from the changes in the lighting department, Skoda is now offering connected car tech onboard. Then there is the updated infotainment system and the new ambient lighting that add a tad bit of elegance to an already luxurious cabin. The facelifted Superb also gets a 360-degree camera that will make parking this sedan in tight space a lot easier while the instrument cluster now incorporates VW’s Virtual Cockpit system. What that means is that the entire instrument cluster is digital and highly customisable.

Apart from these additions, you will find other usual features such as dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, and rear sun blinds in the updated Superb. Safety continues to be taken care of by eight airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC (electronic stability control), and front and rear parking sensors.

In the current scheme of things, the Superb facelift will battle it out with the Toyota Camry Hybrid in the luxury sedan segment. In comparison, the Japanese sedan is available in only one variant which goes for Rs 37.88 lakh (ex-showroom India).