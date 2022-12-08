Modified On Dec 08, 2022 04:16 PM By Rohit for Skoda Octavia

The tests were conducted on the estate version of the Octavia but are applicable to its sedan iteration as well

In Euro NCAP’s latest rounds of crash testing cars, the Skoda Octavia has come out with a five-star rating. While the assessment body put the Octavia Combi to the test (estate version), the same results are also applicable to the sedan iteration that Skoda retails in India.

Adult Occupant Protection

The Octavia scored 86 percent (32.8 points) in adult occupation protection. This includes the overall scores from both frontal and side-impact crash tests.

Under this test, the Skoda Octavia’s passenger compartment was rated as ‘stable.’ Both the driver and passenger’s knees and femurs got ‘good’ protection rating. Protection of the driver’s chest was rated as ‘marginal.’ In the full-width rigid barrier test, protection of all critical body areas was ‘good’ or ‘adequate’ for both the driver and rear passenger.

In the side barrier test, it was observed that ‘good’ protection was offered to all critical body areas. However, in the more severe side pole impact, ‘marginal’ protection was offered to the chest portion.

Euro NCAP also stated that the estate had a ‘good’ level of excursion control, which indicates the extent to which a body is thrown to the other side of the vehicle when it is hit from the far side, and provided ‘good’ protection to the occupants’ heads. The headrests were able to keep the occupants safe from whiplash injuries in the case of a rear-end collision and were deemed to be ‘good’ for both front and rear passengers.

Also Read: Skoda To Bring Model Year Updates For Kushaq And Slavia In 2023

Child Occupant Protection

Euro NCAP mentioned that the Skoda Octavia estate had received 84 percent (41.2 points) in child occupant protection.

In the frontal offset test, protection of the neck of the 10-year-old dummy was rated as ‘marginal.’ While in the side barrier test, protection of the chest of the 10-year-old dummy was rated as ‘poor’, all other body regions were ‘well protected.’ The Skoda Octavia allows owners to disable the front-passenger airbag to allow a rearward-facing child restraint to be used in that seating position.

Vulnerable Road Users (VRU)

With a score of 37.1 points, the Skoda Octavia bagged a 68 percent protection level for pedestrians and other people on the road known as ‘Vulnerable Road Users.’

It offered good to adequate protection for the road users’ heads and legs, while protection to the pelvis region was described as ‘mixed’. The autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system was able to respond to vulnerable road users as well as to other vehicles. It performed ‘adequately’ in tests of its response to pedestrians and cyclists, with collisions avoided in many cases.

Also Read: Here Are Top 10 Selling Car Brands In November 2022

Safety Assist

The Skoda estate got 81 percent (13.1 points) in the safety assist tests.

As per Euro NCAP, the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system of the Skoda Octavia performed well in tests of its reaction to other vehicles. A seatbelt reminder system is fitted as standard to the front and rear seats and the European model is equipped with a driver fatigue detection, lane assists and and a driver-set speed limiter.

Safety Equipment On Board

The tested model was equipped with eight airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, seatbelt reminders, and a seatbelt pretensioner and load limiter as standard. It was also fitted with a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including lane keep assist, auto-emergency braking, and speed assistance, all of which are missing on the India-spec Octavia.

Skoda Octavia In India

Skoda retails the sedan iteration of the Octavia in India in two trims: Style and Laurin & Klement. In terms of safety, it is packed with eight airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and front and rear parking sensors. It is priced in the range of Rs 27.35 lakh to Rs 30.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Currently, there are no rivals to Skoda’s premium sedan in our country.

Read More on : Skoda Octavia Automatic