Skoda To Bring Model Year Updates For Kushaq And Slavia In 2023

Published On Nov 10, 2022 01:10 PM By Sonny for Skoda Slavia

The changes will likely be limited to minor cosmetic details, regulatory requirements and feature list reshuffles

  • The Kushaq is only expected to get minor updates for 2023.

  • Slavia’s updates for MY2023 likely to include the new Monte Carlo edition.

  • Feature list reshuffle will likely focus on adding more safety features to lower variants.

  • Powertrain may get technical updates to comply with upcoming emission norms.

  • Expect both models to get pricier with the MY2023 updates.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia

The current crop of made-for-India Skoda models has been a resounding success for the brand. In order to continue the momentum, Skoda has lined up minor updates for both the Kushaq and Slavia in 2023.

The Kushaq compact SUV is the crown jewel of Skoda India at the moment. It is the brand’s current best-seller and was recently rated as the safest car made in India as tested by Global NCAP. The SUV also recently celebrated its first year in India with a special anniversary edition. We expect the MY2023 updates to include a slight rejig of the variant-wise feature list, likely adding more safety tech to the lower trims.

Skoda Kushaq

The Slavia sedan made its market debut in 2022, and its most anticipated update will be the introduction of the Monte Carlo edition in 2023. Other MY2023 updates could be similar to those on the Kushaq with an updated list of variant-wise features, likely adding more safety tech to the lower trims.

Furthermore, Skoda might have to make some updates to the powertrains to meet the upcoming emission regulations. The Slavia and Kushaq will continue to be offered with the 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, both with the choice of six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG automatic transmissions.

Also read: Volkswagen Virtus Vs Skoda Slavia Vs Honda City - Features, Comfort, Space And Practicality Comparison

Skoda Slavia

Even though Skoda just hiked the prices of its locally made cars, expect the prices to go up again once the MY2023 updates are introduced. Currently, the Kushaq is priced from Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh, and the Slavia between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 18.39 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Read More on : Slavia on road price

  • Skoda Kushaq
  • Skoda Slavia

