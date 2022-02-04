Skoda India Withdraws Auto-Folding ORVMs From The Kushaq

Published On Feb 04, 2022 05:57 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

The feature was available with the SUV’s mid-spec Ambition and top-spec Style trims

Semiconductor shortage is the reason behind this deletion.

Skoda will instead offer a discount of Rs 15,000 to buyers.

The feature can be retrofitted at a Skoda dealership later.

The SUV continues with the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines as before.

It’s priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Skoda Kushaq’s auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) – offered till now with the SUV’s mid-spec Ambition and top-of-the-range Style trims – will no longer be available. Skoda has cited the ongoing chip shortage as the reason behind the discontinuation of this safety feature. However, the carmaker plans to make amends for it by offering a discount of Rs 15,000 to buyers to get this feature retrofitted at a dealer when the situation improves.

The semiconductor shortage has been plaguing the global automotive industry for almost a year now, adding to the woes already caused by the pandemic. It has resulted in production delays, leading to protracted waiting periods for various models.

It also compelled manufacturers to shut down their plants and reduce production capacities to cope with the available resources (case in point Mahindra and Maruti). In fact, Mahindra had even shipped a few units of the new Thar without infotainment systems due to this shortage.

Coming back to the Kushaq, the SUV gets two turbo-petrol engines. The first is a 1-litre (115PS/178Nm) three-cylinder unit, and the other is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mill (150PS/250Nm). There’s a 6-speed manual as standard, and an optional 6-speed torque converter (for the 1-litre engine) and a 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre).

Skoda has priced the compact SUV between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against the Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Renault Duster.

Read More on : Skoda Kushaq on road price