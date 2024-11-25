Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Specifications Compared

Both sub-4m SUVs get some segment-first features and potent powertrain choices. We check out which is the better option

The Skoda Kylaq went on sale recently with the Czech carmaker's most affordable SUV offering in India. It has entered a crowded segment, which includes the likes of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon. While we have already brought to you how it compares with its Maruti and Tata rivals, in this story, let’s check out how its specifications fare against the XUV 3XO on paper, starting with the price:

Price

Skoda Kylaq Mahindra XUV 3XO From Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory) Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The variant-wise price list of the Skoda Kylaq will be revealed on December 2. But the price of the base-spec Kylaq is similar to the Mahindra XUV 3XO’s entry-level MX1 variant. Its fully-loaded AX7 L variant which ranges from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh feels steep, but we’ll have to wait for the Kylaq’s full price list to compare them in detail.

Dimensions

Dimensions Skoda Kylaq Mahindra XUV 3XO Difference Length 3995 mm 3990 mm + 5 mm Width 1783 mm 1821 mm (- 38 mm) Height 1619 mm 1647 mm (- 28 mm) Wheelbase 2566 mm 2600 mm (- 34 mm) Boot Space 446 litres 364 litres + 82 litres

The dimensions of the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Skoda Kylaq are similar in every aspect, except for the boot space. The Kylaq has an 82-litre larger boot space, but do note that it is calculated without the parcel tray in use. The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s boot space is counted up to the parcel tray.

Engine And Transmission

Model Skoda Kylaq Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 178 Nm 200 Nm Up to 230 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT^

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has an edge over its Skoda rival thanks to its diesel engine option, which is available with both manual and automatic transmission (AMT) choices.

On the petrol powertrain front, the Kylaq uses a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Skoda Kushaq, which is underpowered on paper compared to the XUV 3XO’s two turbo-petrol options. Among these, the T-GDi turbo-petrol engine stands out as the segment leader in performance. Both SUVs, however, offer similar transmission choices for their turbo-petrol engines, which include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox option.

Key Features

Features Skoda Kylaq Mahindra XUV 3XO Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

Connected LED tail lights

17-inch alloy wheels

Roof Rails Interior Dual-tone black and beige dashboard

Leatherette seat upholstery

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and armrest

Height adjustable headrests for all seats

60:40 split folding rear seats

Ambient lighting Dual-tone black & white dashboard

Leatherette seat upholstery

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

60:40 split folding rear seats

Height adjustable headrests for all seats

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and armrest

Ambient lighting Comfort and Convenience 8-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

6-way powered front seats (segment-first)

Cooled glovebox

Wireless phone charger

Single-pane sunroof

Cruise control

Push-button start/stop

Auto-dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror)

Auto up/down driver’s power window

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Paddle shifters (AT only) 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC with AC vents

Panoramic sunroof (segment-first)

Cooled glovebox

Wireless phone charger

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Push-button start/stop

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

Auto-dimming IRVM

Cruise control

Drive modes (petrol-AT only) Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system

Connected car tech 10.25-inch touchscreen

7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ABS with EBD

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Brake disc wiping 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera with blind view monitor

All wheel disc brakes

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

TPMS

Rain sensing wipers

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

The exterior features are identical for both sub-4m SUVs with auto-LED headlights, LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights. The only difference is that the 3XO has a connected tail light setup, while the Kylaq has wraparound tail lights. The latter also misses out on fog lamps.

Inside, both SUVs have a dual-tone interior, leatherette seat upholstery, front and rear armrests, leatherette wrapping on steering wheel and ambient lighting.

The feature suite of the 3XO is better than the Kylaq with features like dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof and a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. In comparison, the Kylaq has front powered seats (both driver and co-driver) with a ventilation function, which is not offered by any rival in the segment.

The XUV 3XO further has a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a more premium 7-speaker sound system in comparison to the 10.1-inch touchscreen and 6-speaker setup offered with the Kylaq. Both cars support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

On the safety front, both SUVs get 6 airbags (as standard), ESC and TPMS. However, the XUV 3XO also shines here with a 360-degree camera, all-four disc brakes and an ADAS suite with features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, which is not offered with the Kylaq. The Kylaq, on the other hand, has a brake disc wiping feature.

Final Takeaway

The Skoda Kylaq is one of the most recent sub-4m SUV offerings in India which packs a potent 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option of the Kushaq in relatively compact dimensions. The feature suite, including a single-pane sunroof, a dual-screen setup on the dashboard and powered and ventilated front seats, is also borrowed from the Kushaq which only adds to the overall premium experience inside. So, if you want an SUV that is performance-oriented and also has an alluring feature suite, you can go with the Skoda Kylaq.

On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has more potent turbo-petrol engine options than the Kylaq and also features a choice of a diesel engine. Considering it is a diesel engine, it will be more frugal than its Skoda rival. It also packs features like a segment-first panoramic sunroof, bigger screens than the Kylaq and a dual-zone AC which makes it more feature-rich than the Kylaq. The safety suite with 360-degree camera, ADAS and even a 5-star Bharat NCAP crash rating also makes it a much worthy consideration.

