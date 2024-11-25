All
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Specifications Compared

Modified On Nov 25, 2024 01:17 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq

Both sub-4m SUVs get some segment-first features and potent powertrain choices. We check out which is the better option

The Skoda Kylaq went on sale recently with the Czech carmaker's most affordable SUV offering in India. It has entered a crowded segment, which includes the likes of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon. While we have already brought to you how it compares with its Maruti and Tata rivals, in this story, let’s check out how its specifications fare against the XUV 3XO on paper, starting with the price:

Price

Skoda Kylaq

Mahindra XUV 3XO

From Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory)

Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The variant-wise price list of the Skoda Kylaq will be revealed on December 2. But the price of the base-spec Kylaq is similar to the Mahindra XUV 3XO’s entry-level MX1 variant. Its fully-loaded AX7 L variant which ranges from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh feels steep, but we’ll have to wait for the Kylaq’s full price list to compare them in detail.

Dimensions

Skoda Kylaq

Dimensions

Skoda Kylaq

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3990 mm

+ 5 mm

Width

1783 mm

1821 mm

(- 38 mm)

Height

1619 mm

1647 mm

(- 28 mm)

Wheelbase

2566 mm

2600 mm

(- 34 mm)

Boot Space

446 litres

364 litres

+ 82 litres

Mahindra XUV 3XO Front

The dimensions of the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Skoda Kylaq are similar in every aspect, except for the boot space. The Kylaq has an 82-litre larger boot space, but do note that it is calculated without the parcel tray in use. The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s boot space is counted up to the parcel tray. 

Engine And Transmission

Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine

Model

Skoda Kylaq

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol)

1.5-litre diesel

Power

115 PS

112 PS

130 PS

117 PS

Torque

178 Nm

200 Nm

Up to 230 Nm

300 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT^

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has an edge over its Skoda rival thanks to its diesel engine option, which is available with both manual and automatic transmission (AMT) choices. 

On the petrol powertrain front, the Kylaq uses a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Skoda Kushaq, which is underpowered on paper compared to the XUV 3XO’s two turbo-petrol options. Among these, the T-GDi turbo-petrol engine stands out as the segment leader in performance. Both SUVs, however, offer similar transmission choices for their turbo-petrol engines, which include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox option.

Key Features

Skoda Kylaq Dashboard

Features

Skoda Kylaq

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED fog lamps

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof Rails

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and beige dashboard

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and armrest

  • Height adjustable headrests for all seats

  • 60:40 split folding rear seats

  • Ambient lighting

  • Dual-tone black & white dashboard

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • 60:40 split folding rear seats

  • Height adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and armrest

  • Ambient lighting

Comfort and Convenience

  • 8-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 6-way powered front seats (segment-first)

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto-dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror)

  • Auto up/down driver’s power window

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

  • Paddle shifters (AT only)

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual-zone AC with AC vents

  • Panoramic sunroof (segment-first)

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Cruise control

  • Drive modes (petrol-AT only)

Infotainment

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Brake disc wiping

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • ABS with EBD

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • TPMS

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

Mahindra XUV 3XO Dashboard

  • The exterior features are identical for both sub-4m SUVs with auto-LED headlights, LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights. The only difference is that the 3XO has a connected tail light setup, while the Kylaq has wraparound tail lights. The latter also misses out on fog lamps.

  • Inside, both SUVs have a dual-tone interior, leatherette seat upholstery, front and rear armrests, leatherette wrapping on steering wheel and ambient lighting.

Mahindra XUV 3XO has a panoramic sunroof

  • The feature suite of the 3XO is better than the Kylaq with features like dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof and a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. In comparison, the Kylaq has front powered seats (both driver and co-driver) with a ventilation function, which is not offered by any rival in the segment. 

  • The XUV 3XO further has a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a more premium 7-speaker sound system in comparison to the 10.1-inch touchscreen and 6-speaker setup offered with the Kylaq. Both cars support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

  • On the safety front, both SUVs get 6 airbags (as standard), ESC and TPMS. However, the XUV 3XO also shines here with a 360-degree camera, all-four disc brakes and an ADAS suite with features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, which is not offered with the Kylaq. The Kylaq, on the other hand, has a brake disc wiping feature.

Final Takeaway

Skoda Kylaq rear

The Skoda Kylaq is one of the most recent sub-4m SUV offerings in India which packs a potent 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option of the Kushaq in relatively compact dimensions. The feature suite, including a single-pane sunroof, a dual-screen setup on the dashboard and powered and ventilated front seats, is also borrowed from the Kushaq which only adds to the overall premium experience inside. So, if you want an SUV that is performance-oriented and also has an alluring feature suite, you can go with the Skoda Kylaq.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Rear

On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has more potent turbo-petrol engine options than the Kylaq and also features a choice of a diesel engine. Considering it is a diesel engine, it will be more frugal than its Skoda rival. It also packs features like a segment-first panoramic sunroof, bigger screens than the Kylaq and a dual-zone AC which makes it more feature-rich than the Kylaq. The safety suite with 360-degree camera, ADAS and even a 5-star Bharat NCAP crash rating also makes it a much worthy consideration.

